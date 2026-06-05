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Report: Gators to face Duke in 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge

On3 imageby: Keith Niebuhr2 hours agoNiebuhrOn3

The Florida Gators basketball team, which coming off a 27–8 season and returns the bulk of its talent next season, will face Duke in the 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

The game will take place in Gainesville, where the teams haven’t faced each other since the 1930s.

The Blue Devils went 35–3 last season and reached the Elite 8. Duke is one of the most storied programs in college basketball. It has won five national titles and reached the Final Four 18 times.

But this century, the programs are fairly even.

Since 2000, Florida and Duke have won three national championships each. During that span, the Gators have appeared in the Final Four five times while Duke has made six appearances.

Duke leads the all-time series with Florida 14-3. The Blue Devils beat the Gators in Durham, N.C. last Dec. 12, 67-66.

The teams have not faced each other in Gainesville since  Dec. 18, 1937. Duke won 33-25. They also played in Gainesville the day before and Blue Devils also won that game, 37-33.

Todd Golden’s Gators almost certainly will be a preseason top-five team. Florida returns several notable standouts, including All-American small-forward Thomas Haugh, power-forward Alex Condon and center Rueben Chinyelu. Each turned down a chance to leave school early for the NBA this offseason. Haugh likely would have been a first-round pick.

Per Rothstein, the Florida-Duke game will take place Dec. 1.

He reported that these are the other matchups:

Dec. 1 games …

Arkansas at North Carolina
Auburn at Clemson
Boston College at Georgia
Wake Forest at LSU
Pitt at Missouri
Syracuse at Oklahoma
Ole Miss at Virginia Tech
South Carolina at NC State
Florida State at Tennessee
Texas at Louisville

Dec. 2 games …

Alabama at Miami
Kentucky at Virginia
Georgia Tech at Mississippi State
Stanford at Texas A&M
Vanderbilt at Notre Dame

Florida-Duke history

DateSeasonLocationResult
Tuesday, December 22025-26Away: Durham, NCL66-67
Sunday, November 262017-18Neutral: Portland, ORL84-87
Tuesday, December 62016-17Neutral: New York, NYL74-84
Friday, March 241999-00Neutral: Syracuse, NYW87-78
Wednesday, December 91998-99Away: Durham, NCL86-116
Saturday, April 21993-94Neutral: Charlotte, NCL65-70
Tuesday, December 291987-88Neutral: Tucson, AZL70-93
Thursday, December 271973-74Neutral: Jacksonville, FLW77-60
Friday, December 11961-62Away: Durham, NCL58-80
Wednesday, December 211960-61Away: Durham, NCL64-83
Tuesday, December 171946-47Away: Durham, NCL37-44
Saturday, December 181937-38Home: Gainesville, FLL25-33
Friday, December 171937-38Home: Gainesville, FLL33-37
Friday, February 141935-36Away: Durham, NCL31-42
Wednesday, December 191934-35Home: Gainesville, FLW40-21
Tuesday, December 181934-35Home: Gainesville, FLL27-55
Friday, February 261931-32Neutral: Atlanta, GAL22-33