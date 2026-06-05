Report: Gators to face Duke in 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge

The Florida Gators basketball team, which coming off a 27–8 season and returns the bulk of its talent next season, will face Duke in the 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

The game will take place in Gainesville, where the teams haven’t faced each other since the 1930s.

The Blue Devils went 35–3 last season and reached the Elite 8. Duke is one of the most storied programs in college basketball. It has won five national titles and reached the Final Four 18 times.

But this century, the programs are fairly even.

Since 2000, Florida and Duke have won three national championships each. During that span, the Gators have appeared in the Final Four five times while Duke has made six appearances.

Duke leads the all-time series with Florida 14-3. The Blue Devils beat the Gators in Durham, N.C. last Dec. 12, 67-66.

The teams have not faced each other in Gainesville since Dec. 18, 1937. Duke won 33-25. They also played in Gainesville the day before and Blue Devils also won that game, 37-33.

Todd Golden’s Gators almost certainly will be a preseason top-five team. Florida returns several notable standouts, including All-American small-forward Thomas Haugh, power-forward Alex Condon and center Rueben Chinyelu. Each turned down a chance to leave school early for the NBA this offseason. Haugh likely would have been a first-round pick.

Per Rothstein, the Florida-Duke game will take place Dec. 1.

He reported that these are the other matchups:

Dec. 1 games …

Arkansas at North Carolina

Auburn at Clemson

Boston College at Georgia

Wake Forest at LSU

Pitt at Missouri

Syracuse at Oklahoma

Ole Miss at Virginia Tech

South Carolina at NC State

Florida State at Tennessee

Texas at Louisville

Dec. 2 games …

Alabama at Miami

Kentucky at Virginia

Georgia Tech at Mississippi State

Stanford at Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Notre Dame

Florida-Duke history