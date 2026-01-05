Report: Georgia Tech OL Harrison Moore expected to transfer to Florida

The Florida Gators have currently landed a pair of public commitments from the transfer portal. However, the UF staff seems to be closing in on another. According to a report from CBSSports, Matt Zenitz, former Georgia Tech offensive lineman, Harrison Moore, is expected to transfer to Florida.

Harrison Moore started for the Yellow Jackets in 2025

Harrison Moore saw action in ten games as a true freshman in 2024, including snaps at left guard, center, and tight end. However, in 2025, Moore saw action in eleven games. He started nine games this past season, five at center, four at left guard. He gave up zero sacks in over 300 pass protection snaps. This reported move would reunite him with former Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, who has taken the same position with the Gators.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA Transfer Portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II, and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

The process of entering the portal is done through a school’s compliance office. Once a player provides written notification of an intent to transfer, the office enters the player’s name in the database, and everything is off and running. The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request, and that request cannot be refused.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.

The database is a normal database, sortable by a variety of topics, including (of course) sport and name. A player’s individual entry includes basic details such as contact info, whether the player was on scholarship, and whether the player is transferring as a graduate student.

A player can ask that a “do not contact” tag be placed on the report. In those instances, the players don’t want to be contacted by schools unless they’ve initiated the communication.

The window for FBS players to enter the portal opens Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16.