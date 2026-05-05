Rivals300 safety Kailib Dillard commits to Florida

The Florida Gators’ commitment wave isn’t slowing down. Tulsa (Okla.) Jenks Rivals300 safety Kailib Dillard is the latest name to pull the trigger and commit to the Orange and Blue. Dillard is also the second commitment of the day for the Gators. This addition follows 4-star offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson, who committed to the Gators earlier this afternoon.

As Dillard’s recruitment hit the final stretch, he was down to Florida, Georgia, and Oregon. However, the Gators and Bulldogs were generating the most buzz. With questions surrounding the Florida Gators’ safety board this cycle, it’s a big win for UF. A bonus was Florida winning this recruitment against their conference rival.

Florida started trending earlier this spring

Florida safeties coach Chris Collins offered Kailib Dillard earlier in the year when the staff hit the recruiting trail during the winter ‘Contact Period’. Mutual interest immediately blossomed, and it led to Dillard making his first-ever visit to The Swamp in the spring. The appeal of playing in the SEC was hard to pass on, but Dillard was also impressed by head coach Jon Sumrall‘s success at his past stops. The thought of playing for a head coach with that kind of resume was too hard to pass up.

“Their recruitment has been good,” Kailib Dillard told Rivals. “Coach Sumrall, what they have going on over there with the new staff. It’s gonna be something special. He turned around Tulane, and I definitely think he can do something special at Florida.”

Dillard is the first commitment for the Florida Gators in the 2027 class at the safety position.

Kailib Dillard is comitment No. 12 for the Florida Gators

With the addition of 3-star safety Kailib Dillard, UF now sits with 12 commitments in the 2027 class. Dillard joins Coatesville (Pa.) 5-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, Roanoke (Va.) North Cross School 4-star offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson, Cottondale (Fla.) 4-star athlete Tramond Collins, Anna (Texas) 4-star offensive lineman Peyton Miller, Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside 4-star cornerback Aamuary Fountain, Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney 4-star quarterback Davin Davidson, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 4-star cornerback Amare Nugent, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard 4-star wide receiver Anthony Jennings, Centerburg (Ohio) 3-star tight end Jackson Ballinger, Princeton (N.J.) Hun School 3-star tight end Tommy Douglas, and Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day 3-star defensive lineman De’Voun Kendrick on the commitment list.

Dillard played both defensive back and wide receiver for Jenks last season. However, there aren’t any available stats for his junior campaign.

Kailib Dillard is the No. 736 overall prospect and No. 79 safety in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s much higher in Rivals standalone rankings, checking in at No. 244 overall and No. 24 safety.