Rueben Chinyelu wins Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award

Florida Gators junior center Rueben Chinyelu has earned another honor for his play this season, and this one arguably is the most notable. Chinyelu on Sunday was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. He beat out three other finalists—Flory Bidunga of Kansas, Zuby Ejiofor of St. John’s and Houston’s Joseph Tugler.

With Chinyelu as the driving force, the Gators ranked sixth nationally in defensive efficiency and eighth in two-point field goal percentage defense this season. He previously was named NABC Defensive Player of the Year, Field of 68 Defensive Player of the Year and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Chinyelu averaged a double-double with 10.9 points and 11.2 rebounds a game. In the process, he set the single-season school record for double-doubles (19) and offensive rebounds (137). His 393 total rebounds this season ranks No. 3 in program history behind former UF center Neal Walk, who holds the Nos. 1 and 2 spots. Walk was the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft in 1969.

Chinyelu’s 11.2 rebounding average ranked fourth nationally, and he’s the first Gator in 50 years to average double-figure rebounds. He posted three 20-rebound games this season, the only Gator this century to hit the 20-board mark in a game.

Chinyelu also was the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year and was also named a member of the All-SEC first team, SEC All-Defensive Team and the SEC Community Service Team.

Chinyelu, who just completed his second season with the Gators, has started every game during his time in Gainesville. He has helped lead the Gators to a 63-12 record during his career, which of course includes the 2025 national title.

Chinyelu, who has one season of eligibility remaining, has yet to announce his future plans. Here are some recent draft projections for him:

Rueben Chinyelu draft projections

Bleacher Report (March 24): Round 2, Pick 45—Denver Nuggets (via Hawks): “The defensive tape of Rueben Chinyelu’s rim protection and foot speed in space may be extremely enticing to certain NBA teams. He’s also one of the most productive rebounders in the draft class, should he make himself eligible. If he does, there figures to be interest from teams that see useful center depth in the second round.”

FanSided (March 23); Round 2, Pick 43—Brooklyn Nets (via Los Angeles Clippers)

NBA Draft Net (March 13): Round 2, Pick 46—Atlanta

The Athletic (March 2): Round 2, Pick 33—Chicago Bulls (via New Orleans)