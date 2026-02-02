Rueben Chinyelu named Naismith Player of the Week

Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu collected another accolade on Monday as he continues to rack up double-double performances. He has been named Naismith Player of the Week, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced.

Chinyelu posted a pair of double-doubles last week with 14 points and 11 rebounds in the Gators’ 95-48 win at South Carolina, followed by 14 points and 17 rebounds in Florida’s 100-77 win over No. 23 Alabama. Chinyelu’s 13 double-doubles this season lead the SEC and are tied for sixth in Florida history.

Chinyelu made his case Defensive Player of the Year late in the first half against Alabama, locking down two guards for the Crimson Tide and forcing a turnover.

“I think he’s arguably the best defender in America right now. He’s a great paint protector, great on the ball screen. … If we didn’t have bigs that were agile, smart, mobile – you’re not going to switch them on [Labaron] Philon and [Aden] Holloway. Those guys are great players, and they’re going to take advantage of that,” UF coach Todd Golden said after the game. “And I think that, although that possession just turns into a shot-clock violation or whatever, it really is more valuable than that. It gets the crowd in the game, it gets the momentum, and it was just a huge, huge play for us.”

This is one of the best defensive possessions you'll ever see from a five from Reuben Chinyelu. Goodness.



(Tommy Haugh on the bench after the shot clock goes off 😂😂) pic.twitter.com/nUJnW89TXz — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) February 1, 2026

Chinyelu currently ranks fourth nationally in rebounding (11.4) and sixth in offensive rebounding (4.2). He earned a spot on the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List last week and was named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week and the SEC Player of the Week in January.

Chinyelu is averaging 12.1 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. He has recorded 21 rebounds twice, an O’Dome record, and became the first Gator since David Lee in 2005 with four consecutive double-doubles. He has started all 62 games at center the past two seasons, helping UF to a 52-10 record.

The Gators have a midweek bye on their schedule before visiting Texas A&M Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

RELATED: Charting Rueben Chinyelu’s rise in Gators rebounding history

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!