Rueben Chinyelu named Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week
Takeaways from the 79-61 win for the No. 16-ranked Florida Gators over the LSU Tigers on Tuesday in Gainesville....
Everything Florida Gators coach Todd Golden said after his team's 79-61 win over the LSU Tigers on Tuesday....
Live blog from Tuesday's SEC matchup between the No. 16-ranked Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers in Gainesville....
The red-hot Florida Gators are rising in the most recent NCAA Tournament projections. With UF sitting at 13-5 overall, 4-1 in the SEC after four...
The No. 16-ranked Florida Gators men's basketball team is back at home on Tuesday night against the LSU Tigers....
Florida Gators starting center Reuben Chinyelu has been named the SEC Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday....
The Florida Gators men's basketball team are once again ranked in the latest Associated Press Poll on Monday....
Takeaways from the No. 19 Florida Gators' 98-94 victory over the 10th-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday....
The Florida Gators are on quite a run, beating three ranked teams and winning twice on the road in the past two weeks....
Xaivian Lee made history in No. 99 and Florida coach Todd Golden wants him wearing it the rest of the season....
Here’s everything Florida coach Todd Golden said after the Gators' 98-94 win over No. 10 Vanderbilt on Saturday....
Live blog from Saturday's top-25 matchup between the No. 19 Florida Gators and 10th-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores....
A preview of Saturday's top-25 matchup between the No. 19 Florida Gators and the 10th-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores....
The No. 19 Florida Gators men's basketball team is on the road Saturday against the 10th-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores....
Takeaways from the 96-79 win for the No. 19-ranked Florida Gators over the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday night in Norman....
Thomas Haugh's all-around play for the Florida Gators is earning recognition beyond the SEC....
Live blog from Tuesday night's SEC matchup between the No. 19-ranked Florida Gators and the Oklahoma Sooners....
The No. 19 Florida Gators face the Oklahoma Sooners for the second year in a row on Tuesday night in Norman....
The No. 19 Florida Gators men's basketball team is on the road Tuesday night against the Oklahoma Sooners....
The Florida Gators men's basketball team are once again ranked in the latest Associated Press Poll on Monday....
At roughly the halfway point of the regular season in college basketball, some NCAA Tournament projections already are coming out. With the Florida...
Takeaways from the Florida Gators' 91-67 win over the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday in Gainesville....
Following back-to-back blowout wins at home over ranked teams, the Florida Gators have surged in the NCAA NET rankings....
Sporting a new haircut, Boogie Fland scored a season-high 23 points in the Florida Gators' 91-67 win over Tennessee....
Everything Florida Gators coach Todd Golden said after his team's 91-67 win over No. 21 Tennessee on Saturday....