Rueben Chinyelu now nation's No. 2 rebounder
Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu has been a monster on the glass this season and his most recent performances have helped him surge to No. 2 in the national rebounding category. And he’s not far from the top spot.
After posting 20 rebounds Wednesday night in an 86-66 win at Georgia, Chinyelu has 284 boards in 24 games, or 11.83 a game. That puts him just slightly behind Kent State forward Delrecco Gillespie. Gillespie has 296 rebounds in 25 games, or 11.84.
Chinyelu, who also averages 11.8 points a game, has 53 boards over UF’s previous three games. For the season, he now has three games of 20 or more rebounds, two of which have come in SEC play.
Top 10
- 1New
Miami court storm
Hurricanes fined by ACC
- 2Hot
Over Salary Cap
How schools circumvent $21M cap
- 3
Shane Beamer
Pressure mounts in year 6
- 4
SMU Scheduling
OU, LSU games move to Cowboys' home
- 5Trending
DeMarco Murray
Reportedly headed to NFL
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Here are some numbers of note for Chinyelu during the 2025-26 season:
—Double-figures in rebounding overall: 17
—Double-figures in rebounding vs. the SEC: 8
—15 or more rebounds overall: 7
—15 or more rebounds vs. the SEC: 5
—20 or more rebounds overall: 3
—20 or more rebounds vs. the SEC: 2
—Double-doubles overall: 14
—Double-doubles vs. the SEC: 7
With these numbers, Chinyelu is on pace to record one of the top single-season rebounding totals in UF history.
The top single-season rebounding seasons in Gators history
|Rank
|Player
|Rebounds
|Season
|Average
|Honors
|Notable
|1
|Neal Walk
|494 (25 games)
|1967–68
|19.8
|AP All-American 2nd-team
|NCAA rebounding leader
|2
|Neal Walk
|481 (27 games)
|1968–69
|17.8
|AP All-American 3rd-team
|UF career rebounding leader; 2nd overall pick, 1969
|3
|Al Horford
|360 (38 games)
|2006–07
|9.5
|AP All-American 3rd-team
|UF played 38 games, won national title
|4
|Cliff Luyk
|352 (23 games)
|1961–62
|15.3
|All-SEC 2nd-team
|Led SEC in rebounding
|5
|Joakim Noah
|337 (40 games)
|2006–07
|8.4
|AP All-American 2nd-team
|687 career boards at UF
|6
|Bob Smyth
|330 (26 games)
|1975–76
|12.7
|All-SEC 3rd-team
|794 career boards at UF
|t7
|Jim Zinn
|328 (21 games)
|1957–58
|15.6
|3rd in the SEC in rebounds
|9.2 career UF rebounding average
|t7
|Cliff Luyk
|328 (25 games)
|1960–61
|13.1
|2nd in the SEC in rebounds
|12.2 career UF rebounding average
|9
|Gary Keller
|326 (26 games)
|1965–66
|12.5
|All-SEC 2nd-team
|No. 10 on UF’s career rebounding list
|10
|Dwayne Davis
|309 (33 games)
|1988–89
|9.4
|All-SEC 3rd-team
|Gators won 1st SEC title
|Rueben Chinyelu
|284 (in 24 games)
|2025-26
|11.83
|No. 2 in the NCAA
|Three games with 20+ boards