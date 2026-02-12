Rueben Chinyelu now nation's No. 2 rebounder

Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu has been a monster on the glass this season and his most recent performances have helped him surge to No. 2 in the national rebounding category. And he’s not far from the top spot.

After posting 20 rebounds Wednesday night in an 86-66 win at Georgia, Chinyelu has 284 boards in 24 games, or 11.83 a game. That puts him just slightly behind Kent State forward Delrecco Gillespie. Gillespie has 296 rebounds in 25 games, or 11.84.

Chinyelu, who also averages 11.8 points a game, has 53 boards over UF’s previous three games. For the season, he now has three games of 20 or more rebounds, two of which have come in SEC play.

Here are some numbers of note for Chinyelu during the 2025-26 season:

—Double-figures in rebounding overall: 17

—Double-figures in rebounding vs. the SEC: 8

—15 or more rebounds overall: 7

—15 or more rebounds vs. the SEC: 5

—20 or more rebounds overall: 3

—20 or more rebounds vs. the SEC: 2

—Double-doubles overall: 14

—Double-doubles vs. the SEC: 7

With these numbers, Chinyelu is on pace to record one of the top single-season rebounding totals in UF history.

The top single-season rebounding seasons in Gators history