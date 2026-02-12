Skip to main content
Florida
Rueben Chinyelu now nation's No. 2 rebounder

On3 imageby: Keith Niebuhr2 hours agoNiebuhrOn3

Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu has been a monster on the glass this season and his most recent performances have helped him surge to No. 2 in the national rebounding category. And he’s not far from the top spot.

After posting 20 rebounds Wednesday night in an 86-66 win at Georgia, Chinyelu has 284 boards in 24 games, or 11.83 a game. That puts him just slightly behind Kent State forward Delrecco Gillespie. Gillespie has 296 rebounds in 25 games, or 11.84.

Chinyelu, who also averages 11.8 points a game, has 53 boards over UF’s previous three games. For the season, he now has three games of 20 or more rebounds, two of which have come in SEC play.

Here are some numbers of note for Chinyelu during the 2025-26 season:

—Double-figures in rebounding overall: 17
—Double-figures in rebounding vs. the SEC: 8
—15 or more rebounds overall: 7
—15 or more rebounds vs. the SEC: 5
—20 or more rebounds overall: 3
—20 or more rebounds vs. the SEC: 2
—Double-doubles overall: 14
—Double-doubles vs. the SEC: 7

With these numbers, Chinyelu is on pace to record one of the top single-season rebounding totals in UF history.

The top single-season rebounding seasons in Gators history

RankPlayerReboundsSeason  Average HonorsNotable
1Neal Walk494 (25 games)1967–6819.8AP All-American 2nd-team NCAA rebounding leader 
2Neal Walk481 (27 games)1968–6917.8AP All-American 3rd-team UF career rebounding leader; 2nd overall pick, 1969
3Al Horford360 (38 games)2006–079.5AP All-American 3rd-team UF played 38 games, won national title
Cliff Luyk352 (23 games)1961–6215.3All-SEC 2nd-teamLed SEC in rebounding
5Joakim Noah337 (40 games)2006–078.4AP All-American 2nd-team 687 career boards at UF
Bob Smyth330 (26 games)1975–7612.7All-SEC 3rd-team794 career boards at UF
t7Jim Zinn328 (21 games)1957–5815.63rd in the SEC in rebounds9.2 career UF rebounding average
t7Cliff Luyk328 (25 games)1960–6113.12nd in the SEC in rebounds12.2 career UF rebounding average
9Gary Keller326 (26 games)1965–6612.5All-SEC 2nd-teamNo. 10 on UF’s career rebounding list
10 Dwayne Davis309 (33 games)1988–899.4All-SEC 3rd-teamGators won 1st SEC title
Rueben Chinyelu284 (in 24 games) 2025-2611.83No. 2 in the NCAA Three games with 20+ boards

