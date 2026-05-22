Rueben Chinyelu returns for senior season: Gators Online Show

Welcome to the Gators Online Show! For episode 185, we discuss Florida center Rueben Chinyelu returning for his senior season, UF coach Jon Sumrall raising money for NIL and the Gators baseball team in the SEC Tournament.

The show opens with the big news of the week as Chinyelu decided to withdraw from the 2026 NBA Draft and come back to Florida after competing in the combine. We share our reaction to Chinyelu’s return and what it means for the team.

The show then turns to Sumrall, who is making stops in New York and other major cities this month to raise NIL money. We compare his efforts to a previous UF coach and project how Florida’s NIL spending measures up to its opponents.

We then switch gears to the SEC Tournament in Hoover. The Gators won their first two games by a combined score of 21-6 with a total of 30 hits and 24 strikeouts. We preview Florida vs. top seed Georgia in the semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Gators Online Show

LISTEN on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more than 30 other podcast platforms, or WATCH episode 185 via Gators Online’s YouTube channel below.

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