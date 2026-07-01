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Samford catcher Eddie Marshall commits to Gators

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Keith Niebuhr@NiebuhrOn3
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Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan watches warm ups before the 2026 NCAA Baseball Championship Gainesville Regional championship baseball game at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, FL on Monday, June 1, 2026. Troy beat Florida Sunday they played a winner take all game Monday. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

The Florida Gators baseball program has added another transfer. Eddie Marshall, a catcher who just completed his freshman season at Samford, has committed to play for Kevin O’Sullivan’s squad, Gators Online has confirmed.

He batted .252 in 123 at-bats across 43 games — 35 starts. Marshall hit 12 homers with 27 RBI, a .553 slugging percentage and an .886 OPS.

For his efforts, Marshall was named to the All-Freshman team in the Southern Conference.

Earlier Tuesday, Oklahoma’s Drew Dickerson announced his commitment to UF on social media.  Dickerson won the national title with the Sooners last season and made 22 starts, mostly as a designated hitter. He slashed .281/.387/.506 with four home runs, four doubles, two triples, 25 hits, 21 RBI, 20 runs scored and a .893 OPS in 35 games.

Marshall is Florida’s second catcher addition via transfer.

Earlier this summer, the Gators landed Jon Embury of Florida Gulf Coast. Embury was UF’s first visitor and commit from the portal. He ranks No. 21 nationally in hits per game (1.54) and hit .364 last season with 17 homers, 60 RBI and 80 hits. Embury won Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Year and was one of five finalists for the Buster Posey Award. He has two years of eligibility.

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