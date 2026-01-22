Scouting the transfers: What Bailey Stockton brings to the Gators

Scouting the transfers: What Bailey Stockton brings to the Gatorsby: Keith Niebuhr1 hour agoNiebuhrOn3Read In AppSep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Bailey Stockton (7) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn ImagesBailey Stockton's signing with the Florida Gators earlier this month was somewhat lost in the shuffle because of UF's other moves at receiver.