SEC announces revenue share for 16 league members

The Southeastern Conference continues to rake in the cash. The league has distributed $1.03 billion in revenue share to its 16 member-institutions for the 2024-25 fiscal year, ending Aug. 31, 2025.

“The SEC’s annual revenue sharing allows member universities to support elite athletics programs, including sustained and meaningful investment in women’s and Olympic sports that enhances opportunities and strengthens resources, while advancing the academic and athletic aspirations of thousands of student-athletes,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “As college athletics continues to undergo significant change, SEC universities are well positioned to deliver new financial benefits for student-athletes while continuing to offer a transformative, life-changing college experience, including debt-free education and comprehensive support in coaching, training, academics, healthcare, mental wellness, nutrition, life skills, and post-eligibility medical coverage.”

The distribution per SEC member averages out to $72.4 million for the 14 schools with full-year financial participation. That includes bowl revenue for the participating programs. Oklahoma and Texas, which joined the conference in 2024, received distributions of $2.6 million and $12.1 million, respectively. That was related to CFP and bowl participation and designated NCAA funds.

The SEC noted, “The total for the 14 schools receiving a full revenue share is comprised of revenue generated from television agreements, post-season bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC Football Championship Game, the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, and NCAA Championships.”

SEC revenue increased by around $200 million from the previous fiscal year.

The SEC’s revenue made a big jump from the previous fiscal year (2023-24), when it was $808.4 million. The amount distributed from the conference last yeara veraged $52.5 million for schools with full-year participation. That excluded bowl expenses retained by participants. Oklahoma and Texas received $27.5 million each. That resulted “from transition payments derived from a combination of television agreements and refundable application fees remitted to the Conference in a prior fiscal year.”