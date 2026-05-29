SEC Spring Meetings Review, NCAA Tournament Preview: Gators Online Show

Welcome to the Gators Online Show! For episode 186, we discuss SEC Springs Meetings, former Florida guard Jason Williams and the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The show opens with our takeaways from SEC Springs Meetings in Destin. We break down the comments from UF coach Jon Sumrall on playoff expansion, the SEC championship game and his hiring process. We also react to the contract details for his coaching staff.

The show then shifts to Williams, who was in the news this past week for the wrong reasons. We share our thoughts on the fallout from the Florida-Texas Tech series, the beef between the Williams family and the UF softball program and his legacy with the Gators.

We then switch gears to the NCAA Tournament in Hoover. The No. 8 seed Florida Gators (39-19, 18-12 SEC) open NCAA Tournament play on Friday against Rider (33-18, 22-8 MAAC) in the first game of the Gainesville Regional. First pitch is at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

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