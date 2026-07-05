SEC Network Takeover is Monday for the Gators

The Florida Gators’ SEC Network Takeover is Monday. That means the station will spotlight UF athletics for 24 straight hours, focusing on notable sporting events during the past year across a range of sports.

According to a Gators release, “Now in its 12th consecutive year, the SEC Network’s school takeover returns with a 16-day celebration featuring all 16 members of the Southeastern Conference. Each school receives a dedicated day of programming highlighting unforgettable moments, including championship performances, marquee matchups, SEC Storied films, spring football coverage and original SEC Network content.”

The Florida Gators basketball and football teams have two games each featured from last year. For the football squad, the upset win over top-10 Texas and the season-ending blowout over Florida State are on the schedule. In basketball, the Gators’ SEC title-clinching win over No. 20 Arkansas and a win over No. 23 Alabama in February are being shown.

Another notable event that is being broadcast Monday: The 2026 SEC Outdoor Championships in Track & field, during which the Florida Gators women claimed the SEC Triple Crown by winning conference titles in cross country, indoor and outdoor events.

This is the complete on-air schedule for Monday on SEC Network.

Florida Gators SEC Takeover Day