SEC Network to air 'All-Access: Florida Spring Football' on Monday night

SEC Network on Monday night will provide a behind-the-scenes look at Florida Gators football. The 30-minute show, which begins at 7 p.m. ET, is titled, “All-Access: Florida Spring Football.”

In it, “Fans will get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look from Florida Football’s 2026 spring practices,” per a Florida Gators sports information release.

“All-Access: Florida Spring Football” will track the team’s journey from the beginning of winter conditioning to the 2026 Orange & Blue Game, providing viewers with an inside look at the program.

The released also noted, “The show will feature never before seen footage and access from 2026 spring practices and will include interviews with head coach Jon Sumrall, running back Jadan Baugh, JACK Jayden Woods and wide receiver Vernell Brown III. The show will also have mic’d up segments from Coach Sumrall, offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and defensive coordinator Brad White.”

Sumrall, hired by the Gators last November to succeed outgoing coach Billy Napier, just completed his first spring camp with the program. He came to Gainesville after recording 43 wins against just 12 losses in head coaching stops at Troy and Tulane. He chose the job at UF over Auburn.

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