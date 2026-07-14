SEC reveals Gators' 2026 SEC Media Day reps

The Southeastern Conference on Tuesday revealed the official attendee list for next week’s SEC Football Media Days in Tampa, with each team getting represented by the head coach and three players. The Florida Gators’ selected players will come as no surprise: It will be running back Jadan Baugh, receiver Vernell Brown III and linebacker Myles Graham.

The event is July 20-23.

The Gators make their appearance the morning of July 22.

Baugh was a second-team AP All-SEC pick in 2025.

He not only rushed for 1,168 yards and eight touchdowns last season, but added 210 receiving yards on 33 catches. The Atlanta native finished behind only Ahmad Hardy and Kewan Lacy in the SEC in rushing yardage. Meanwhile, he became the 10th running back in Florida history to eclipse 1,000 yards in a year and the first since 2015. Baugh capped the season with a 266-yard effort in UF’s win over FSU.

Brown earned Freshman All-SEC honors as a receiver, all-purpose player and return specialist. He led the team in receiving as a true freshman with 40 catches for 512 yards, making six starts in 10 games played. He also had 11 punt returns for 139 yards and seven kickoff returns for 122 yards. Brown ranked fifth in the nation among true freshmen and second among true freshmen wide receivers in all-purpose yards with 773 yards.

Graham recorded 76 total tackles (36 solo), 7.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks last season. He is the son of former Florida Gators running back great Earnest Graham.

Alabama: Zabien Brown, DB; Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR; Bray Hubbard, DB

Arkansas: Caden Kitler, OL; Quincy Rhodes Jr., DE; Sutton Smith, RB

Auburn: Champ Anthony, DB; Byrum Brown, QB; Alex McPherson, K

Florida: Jadan Baugh, RB; Myles Graham, LB; Vernell Brown III, WR

Georgia: Drew Bobo, OL; Gunner Stockton, QB; Raylen Wilson, LB

Kentucky: Ty Bryant, S; Kenny Minchey, QB; Willie Rodriguez, TE

LSU: TJ Dottery, LB; Trey’Dez Green, TE; Whit Weeks, LB

Ole Miss: Trinidad Chambliss, QB; Will Echoles, DT; Kewan Lacy, RB

Mississippi State: Anthony Evans III, WR; Kelley Jones, CB; Kamario Taylor, QB

Missouri: Cayden Green, OL; Jamal Roberts, RB; Nicholas Rodriguez, LB

Oklahoma: John Mateer, QB; Eddy Pierre-Louis, OL; Taylor Wein, DL

South Carolina: Nyck Harbor, WR; LaNorris Sellers, QB; Peyton Williams, DB

Tennessee; DeSean Bishop, RB; Arion Carter, LB; Jeremiah Telander, LB

Texas: Trevor Goosby, OL; Arch Manning, QB; Colin Simmons, DE

Texas A&M: Daymion Sanford, LB; Marcus Ratcliffe, S; Marcel Reed, QB

Vanderbilt: Sedrick Alexander, RB; Issa Ouattara, DL; Junior Sherrill, WR