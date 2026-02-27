Seth Greenberg: Florida should be a No. 1 seed if it wins the SEC

Seth Greenberg: Florida should be a No. 1 seed if it wins the SECby: Zach Abolverdi36 minutes agoZachAbolverdiRead In AppFlorida Gators head coach Todd Golden celebrates after cutting the net down following the Florida Gators win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the West Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Chase Center. (Kyle Terada-Imagn Images)Florida Gators coach Todd Golden thinks a 1-seed is still within his team's reach and so does ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg.