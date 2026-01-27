Six Florida Gators signees make final Rivals300
After Peyton Miller couldn’t make junior day due to weather, Phil Trautwein immediately hit the road to keep the Gators front and center....
South Florida connections stand out to 4-star CB Bryce Williams during recent UF visit...
Who the Florida Gators are visiting on Tuesday...
The Florida Gators are building real momentum on the recruiting trail and the next commitment could come sooner than expected....
Joakim Gouda picked up a Florida offer during the Elite Junior Day and has a former teammate on the Gators' roster....
Watch Jon Sumrall's reaction to 4-star DB Amare Nugent committing to the Florida Gators...
The final Florida Gators 2026 signee is now enrolled...
Linebacker target Braden Gordon says the Florida Gators sit near the top of his list following their Elite Junior Day....
The Florida Gators have landed another transfer wide receiver from the transfer portal....
Momentum continues for rising 2027 linebacker AJ Randle, who locked in a Florida official visit after a standout Elite Junior Day....
Intel inside of Jon Sumrall's first full Florida Gators recruiting class following a loaded Junior Day on campus...
Florida has positioned itself well for a future official visit from 4-star offensive lineman Terrance Smith....
Welcome to Gators Recruiting Live. Monday morning, we dissected Jon Sumrall's first big junior day at Florida....
The Miami commit says the Florida Gators will “100 percent” receive an official visit later this year....
Florida's Elite Junior Day proved to be a turning point for former Texas A&M commit George Lamons....
Top 100 WR Julius Jones details his first visit to Florida under the new coaching staff...
4-star QB Champ Monds felt the love from Florida's staff during Junior Day visit...
The Florida Gators cement themselves as a contender for 5-star IOL Maxwell Hiller after first visit...
Florida made its intentions clear with Anthony Jennings during Saturday’s Elite Junior Day in Gainesville....
A fifth trip to Gainesville gave Amare Patterson his first real look at Florida’s new staff, and it made an impact....
Intel from the Florida Gators loaded Junior Day...
The Florida Gators have landed one of the top high school prospects in South Florida as 4-star cornerback Amare Nugent of Plantation (Fla.) American...
The Florida Gators have officially entered the chat with Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney quarterback Davin Davidson....
From first impressions to big takeaways, recruits break down their experience at Florida’s Elite Junior Day....
After a multi-day visit to Gainesville, Jackson Ballinger says Florida answered every question he had....