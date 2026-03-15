Social media reacts to the Florida Gators March Madness seeding
The Florida Gators entered Selection Sunday with a 26-7 record this season, and owned the No. 4 overall ranking in the AP Top 25 poll. The Gators are coming off a brutal semifinal loss in the SEC Tournament to the Vanderbilt Commodores, and hoped that loss wouldn’t affect their seeding for the NCAA Tournament. The Gators received the No. 1 seed in the South region. They will play the winner of Prarire View A&M – Lehigh in their first matchup.
The First Four games will take place on March 17 and March 18. The first round of March Madness takes place on March 19 and March 20. With the Florida Gators seeding learned, Gators Online takes a look at some of the top social media reactions from the news.
Top 10
- 1
Intel on a 5-star
5-star OL Maxwell Hiller on why Florida is at No. 1
- 2
No. 1 seed likely for Gators?
Joe Lunardi predicts Florida Gators' NCAA Tournament seed after Saturday's loss
- 3
Todd Golden confident about seeding
UF's coach thinks Gators have earned a 1-seed despite the loss
- 4
5-star Texas commit talks Gators
Easton Royal says Florida is 'One of the biggest threats'
- 5
New RPM for Gators
Projecting Florida Gators to land 5-star prospect
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The Florida Gators are one of the top seeds in March Madness
More on UF’s NCAA Tournament seeding from Gators Online’s Zach Abolverdi. Another strong season for the Orange and Blue as head coach Todd Golden continues to push the program in a positive direction.
BREAKING: Florida receives a No. 1 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.— Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) March 15, 2026
STORY: https://t.co/GYFQyGIyuD pic.twitter.com/JUcvpk2l8s
The Florida Gators are once again a No. 1 seed in March Madness.
THE GATORS ONCE AGAIN CLAIM ANOTHER NO. 1 SEED 😤 @GatorsMBK pic.twitter.com/OkcvURANpN— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 15, 2026
The 1-seed in the South Region… FLORIDA! #MarchMadness @GatorsMBK pic.twitter.com/RG4FA9h4hb— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 15, 2026
Florida is one of four teams with a No. 1 seed
THE NO. 1 SEEDS FOR THE MEN'S NCAA TOURNEY ARE SET 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J3YSZAee7Q— ESPN (@espn) March 15, 2026
A look at the South bracket. It’s a tough cluster of teams that the Florida Gators will need to navigate through.
NEW: The March Madness South Region is set👀https://t.co/OnxHvknwzV pic.twitter.com/ySZrNbAWap— On3 (@On3) March 15, 2026
FLORIDA TAKES HOME THE LAST NO. 1 SEED 🐊— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 15, 2026
The defending champs are the top seed in the South region 👀 pic.twitter.com/LfAZgOpokG
The Florida Gators are the No. 4 overall seed in the entire field of 68
Official 1-68 seed list from the NCAA: pic.twitter.com/6TXHZDoj53— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 15, 2026
Get out your dancing shoes, Gator Nation
LET'S DANCE 👆🕺🪩🔥‼️ pic.twitter.com/yFaj5MSjku— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) March 15, 2026
The SEC is well represented in this year’s NCAA Tournament.
THE SEC HAS THE MOST TEAMS IN THE TOURNEY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qT8TJUC1sQ— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 15, 2026
The bracket is here and it’s beautiful. pic.twitter.com/DGE9WpWxlC— Deadspin (@Deadspin) March 15, 2026