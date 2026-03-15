Social media reacts to the Florida Gators March Madness seeding

The Florida Gators entered Selection Sunday with a 26-7 record this season, and owned the No. 4 overall ranking in the AP Top 25 poll. The Gators are coming off a brutal semifinal loss in the SEC Tournament to the Vanderbilt Commodores, and hoped that loss wouldn’t affect their seeding for the NCAA Tournament. The Gators received the No. 1 seed in the South region. They will play the winner of Prarire View A&M – Lehigh in their first matchup.

The First Four games will take place on March 17 and March 18. The first round of March Madness takes place on March 19 and March 20. With the Florida Gators seeding learned, Gators Online takes a look at some of the top social media reactions from the news.

The Florida Gators are one of the top seeds in March Madness

More on UF’s NCAA Tournament seeding from Gators Online’s Zach Abolverdi. Another strong season for the Orange and Blue as head coach Todd Golden continues to push the program in a positive direction.

BREAKING: Florida receives a No. 1 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.



STORY: https://t.co/GYFQyGIyuD pic.twitter.com/JUcvpk2l8s — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) March 15, 2026

The Florida Gators are once again a No. 1 seed in March Madness.

THE GATORS ONCE AGAIN CLAIM ANOTHER NO. 1 SEED 😤 @GatorsMBK pic.twitter.com/OkcvURANpN — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 15, 2026

Florida is one of four teams with a No. 1 seed

THE NO. 1 SEEDS FOR THE MEN'S NCAA TOURNEY ARE SET 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J3YSZAee7Q — ESPN (@espn) March 15, 2026

A look at the South bracket. It’s a tough cluster of teams that the Florida Gators will need to navigate through.

FLORIDA TAKES HOME THE LAST NO. 1 SEED 🐊



The defending champs are the top seed in the South region 👀 pic.twitter.com/LfAZgOpokG — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 15, 2026

The Florida Gators are the No. 4 overall seed in the entire field of 68

Official 1-68 seed list from the NCAA: pic.twitter.com/6TXHZDoj53 — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 15, 2026

Get out your dancing shoes, Gator Nation

The SEC is well represented in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

THE SEC HAS THE MOST TEAMS IN THE TOURNEY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qT8TJUC1sQ — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 15, 2026