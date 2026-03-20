Social media reacts to the Florida Gators NCAA Tournament opening blowout win

The No. 1 seed Florida Gators started March Madness off on the right foot in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The Gators came away with a dominant 114-55 win over No. 16 seed Prairie View A&M. With Florida moving on, they will take on the No. 9 seed Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday as they look to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 with a win.

Florida’s dominating performance had social media buzzing. Gators Online takes a look at some of the top social media reactions.

The Florida Gaotrs started March Madness off with a blowout win

Total domination by Florida

FINAL: Florida 114, Prairie View A&M 55



SEVEN Gators score in double figures as UF routs the Panthers by 59 points.



Florida was +54 in paint points, +34 in rebounds and +29 in bench points.



LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/P7FgqN6ziT pic.twitter.com/Y5fGAF6ZHh — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) March 21, 2026

DEFENDING CHAMPS CRUISE 😮‍💨



(1) Florida defeats (16) Prairie View A&M 114-55 to kick off their #MarchMadness run in style 🕺 pic.twitter.com/QG27bf1uO3 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2026

Rueben Chinyelu shrugs off the double for the bucket 🪣#MarchMadness @GatorsMBK pic.twitter.com/c0bPOl69gV — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2026

Beautiful sequence from the win

THE LOB TO THOMAS HAUGH 😧 #MarchMadness



This game is off to a quick start: https://t.co/73IDsYprmk pic.twitter.com/q0v8lLulrr — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2026

Statement win

Florida's 59-point win is the 2nd-largest victory in NCAA Tournament history, trailing only Loyola Chicago's 69-point win against Tennessee Tech in 1963.



UF also set NCAA Tournament program records for PTS & AST in a single game.



What a performance from the #Gators!!! — Jake Winderman (@jakewinderman) March 21, 2026

Is that good?

The Gators just set the record for the second-largest margin of victory in an NCAA tournament game EVER.



History for the Gators in the first round. — Gentry Hawk (@GentryHawkGC) March 21, 2026

THE GATORS ARE HOT 🔥



Florida just recorded the SECOND-largest win in men’s NCAA Tournament history 🐊



1963: Loyola Chicago over Tennessee Tech (+69)

2026: Florida over Prairie View A&M (+59)

1998: Kansas over Prairie View A&M (+58)

2009: UConn over Chattanooga (+56) pic.twitter.com/UvTeIQQW4t — DraftKings (@DraftKings) March 21, 2026

The Florida Gators are marching on

He got any eligibility left?

What are they feeding Florida basketball fans pic.twitter.com/2a44Rc6z9s — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 21, 2026

The Florida Gators wrap this one up and will take on Iowa next

Florida wins the game 114-55 and will face Iowa Sunday pic.twitter.com/UNjBpn5bwP — Alyssa Britton-Harr (@abrittonharr) March 21, 2026

Florida will face Iowa in the 2nd round on Sunday



The Gators open as double digit favorites



Spread: FLA -11.5

ML: FLA -700



Game Time: TBD#Gators #FloridaGators pic.twitter.com/K39o9Gdzii — Joshua Gitman (@JoshGitman) March 21, 2026

A fan favorite checks into the game late

This interaction between Hassane Diallo and Olivier Rioux is amazing. pic.twitter.com/xhh05baHpD — Gentry Hawk (@GentryHawkGC) March 21, 2026

A late-game slam by Florida Gators center Olivier Rioux

OLLIEEE GETS IN THE GAME AND SCORES pic.twitter.com/m7RgRuqAuZ — Alyssa Britton-Harr (@abrittonharr) March 21, 2026

Smart move, obviously