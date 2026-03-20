Social media reacts to the Florida Gators NCAA Tournament opening blowout win
The No. 1 seed Florida Gators started March Madness off on the right foot in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The Gators came away with a dominant 114-55 win over No. 16 seed Prairie View A&M. With Florida moving on, they will take on the No. 9 seed Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday as they look to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 with a win.
Florida’s dominating performance had social media buzzing. Gators Online takes a look at some of the top social media reactions.
The Florida Gaotrs started March Madness off with a blowout win
Total domination by Florida
FINAL: Florida 114, Prairie View A&M 55— Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) March 21, 2026
SEVEN Gators score in double figures as UF routs the Panthers by 59 points.
Florida was +54 in paint points, +34 in rebounds and +29 in bench points.
LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/P7FgqN6ziT pic.twitter.com/Y5fGAF6ZHh
DEFENDING CHAMPS CRUISE 😮💨— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2026
(1) Florida defeats (16) Prairie View A&M 114-55 to kick off their #MarchMadness run in style 🕺 pic.twitter.com/QG27bf1uO3
ALL Gators in the first half 🐊#MarchMadness @GatorsMBK pic.twitter.com/bXqopcnmpT— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2026
Rueben Chinyelu shrugs off the double for the bucket 🪣#MarchMadness @GatorsMBK pic.twitter.com/c0bPOl69gV— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2026
Beautiful sequence from the win
THE LOB TO THOMAS HAUGH 😧 #MarchMadness— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2026
This game is off to a quick start: https://t.co/73IDsYprmk pic.twitter.com/q0v8lLulrr
Statement win
Florida's 59-point win is the 2nd-largest victory in NCAA Tournament history, trailing only Loyola Chicago's 69-point win against Tennessee Tech in 1963.— Jake Winderman (@jakewinderman) March 21, 2026
UF also set NCAA Tournament program records for PTS & AST in a single game.
What a performance from the #Gators!!!
Is that good?
The Gators just set the record for the second-largest margin of victory in an NCAA tournament game EVER.— Gentry Hawk (@GentryHawkGC) March 21, 2026
History for the Gators in the first round.
THE GATORS ARE HOT 🔥— DraftKings (@DraftKings) March 21, 2026
Florida just recorded the SECOND-largest win in men’s NCAA Tournament history 🐊
1963: Loyola Chicago over Tennessee Tech (+69)
2026: Florida over Prairie View A&M (+59)
1998: Kansas over Prairie View A&M (+58)
2009: UConn over Chattanooga (+56) pic.twitter.com/UvTeIQQW4t
The Florida Gators are marching on
MARCHING ON.#GoGators | @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/dU9M1PNvsW— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) March 21, 2026
He got any eligibility left?
What are they feeding Florida basketball fans pic.twitter.com/2a44Rc6z9s— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 21, 2026
The Florida Gators wrap this one up and will take on Iowa next
Florida wins the game 114-55 and will face Iowa Sunday pic.twitter.com/UNjBpn5bwP— Alyssa Britton-Harr (@abrittonharr) March 21, 2026
Florida will face Iowa in the 2nd round on Sunday— Joshua Gitman (@JoshGitman) March 21, 2026
The Gators open as double digit favorites
Spread: FLA -11.5
ML: FLA -700
Game Time: TBD#Gators #FloridaGators pic.twitter.com/K39o9Gdzii
A fan favorite checks into the game late
This interaction between Hassane Diallo and Olivier Rioux is amazing. pic.twitter.com/xhh05baHpD— Gentry Hawk (@GentryHawkGC) March 21, 2026
A late-game slam by Florida Gators center Olivier Rioux
OLLIEEE GETS IN THE GAME AND SCORES pic.twitter.com/m7RgRuqAuZ— Alyssa Britton-Harr (@abrittonharr) March 21, 2026
Smart move, obviously
Gators kick off #MarchMadness in style 😤 pic.twitter.com/gJFOPL9HqV— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2026