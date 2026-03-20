Skip to main content
Florida
Join Now

Social media reacts to the Florida Gators NCAA Tournament opening blowout win

IMG_6615by: Blake Alderman10 hours agoBlake_Alderman

The No. 1 seed Florida Gators started March Madness off on the right foot in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The Gators came away with a dominant 114-55 win over No. 16 seed Prairie View A&M. With Florida moving on, they will take on the No. 9 seed Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday as they look to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 with a win.

Florida’s dominating performance had social media buzzing. Gators Online takes a look at some of the top social media reactions.

The Florida Gaotrs started March Madness off with a blowout win

Total domination by Florida

Beautiful sequence from the win

Statement win

Is that good?

The Florida Gators are marching on

He got any eligibility left?

The Florida Gators wrap this one up and will take on Iowa next

A fan favorite checks into the game late

A late-game slam by Florida Gators center Olivier Rioux

Smart move, obviously