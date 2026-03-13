Social media reacts to the Florida Gators SEC Tournament win over Kentucky

The No. 1 seed Florida Gators opened SEC Tournament play in Nashville against the No. 9 seed Kentucky Wildcats. The game had its close moments near the end, but the Florida Gators came away with the 71-63 quarterfinal win. The Gators now await the winner of No. 4 seed Vanderbilt and No. 5 seed Tennessee for their next game.

Following UF’s SEC Tournament opening win, Gators Online takes a look at some of the top social media reactions.

The Florida Gators opened SEC Tournament play with a big win

Center Micah Handlogten had the play of the day with this putback slam

What a clutch shot from Xaivian Lee

This stat seems good, right?

RECORD. BROKEN.🚨🚨



176 sets the program record for most dunks in a single season pic.twitter.com/UbjtZ8YbC2 — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) March 13, 2026

Florida owned the Wildcats this season. It’s wild when you break it down like this, though.

Florida and Kentucky played 120 minutes of basketball this season.



Kentucky led zero minutes. At no point in three games did Kentucky ever have a lead.



7,200 seconds, and Kentucky led zero of those seconds. pic.twitter.com/TZlLBlxqqQ — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) March 13, 2026

Todd Golden from the top rope!

Todd Golden after Florida's win over Kentucky:



"In the three games that we played these guys, they haven't led for one minute." pic.twitter.com/xRzRhIQOIR — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) March 13, 2026

If we could only bottle and drink this

This Florida team is one of the most annoying teams I can remember — Kentucky Update (@ky__update) March 13, 2026

This win gives Florida its first sweep of the Wildcats since 2014. Todd Golden is changing the program even after winning a National Championship.

🐊🏀FINAL: (1) Florida #Gators prevail 71-63 over (9) Kentucky, sweeping their rivals 3-0 in a season for the first time since 2014 and advancing to the SEC Tournament semifinals for the second straight year. — OnlyGators.com: Florida Gators news (@onlygators) March 13, 2026

Alex Condon was a consistent force

It wasn’t a flashy offensive day for Florida, but Condon was consistent from start to finish. He got it done on both sides of the court.

Florida's Alex Condon picked up his ninth 20-point game this season and his fourth game this season with 20 points and 10 rebounds 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G8qa66XneA — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) March 13, 2026

This was a heads-up play from Condon.

Gators celebrate this win after sweeping the Cats.

Florida is getting better from the three-point line at the right time

This is an insane graphic by ESPN, and a real point of optimism for Florida's chances at a back-to-back. pic.twitter.com/WLzJ2telFU — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) March 13, 2026

Go to Swamp Talk to discuss this topic more.