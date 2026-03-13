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Social media reacts to the Florida Gators SEC Tournament win over Kentucky

IMG_6615by: Blake Alderman8 hours agoBlake_Alderman

The No. 1 seed Florida Gators opened SEC Tournament play in Nashville against the No. 9 seed Kentucky Wildcats. The game had its close moments near the end, but the Florida Gators came away with the 71-63 quarterfinal win. The Gators now await the winner of No. 4 seed Vanderbilt and No. 5 seed Tennessee for their next game.

Following UF’s SEC Tournament opening win, Gators Online takes a look at some of the top social media reactions.

The Florida Gators opened SEC Tournament play with a big win

Center Micah Handlogten had the play of the day with this putback slam

What a clutch shot from Xaivian Lee

This stat seems good, right?

Florida owned the Wildcats this season. It’s wild when you break it down like this, though.

Todd Golden from the top rope!

If we could only bottle and drink this

This win gives Florida its first sweep of the Wildcats since 2014. Todd Golden is changing the program even after winning a National Championship.

Alex Condon was a consistent force

It wasn’t a flashy offensive day for Florida, but Condon was consistent from start to finish. He got it done on both sides of the court.

This was a heads-up play from Condon.

Gators celebrate this win after sweeping the Cats.

Florida is getting better from the three-point line at the right time

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