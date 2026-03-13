Social media reacts to the Florida Gators SEC Tournament win over Kentucky
The No. 1 seed Florida Gators opened SEC Tournament play in Nashville against the No. 9 seed Kentucky Wildcats. The game had its close moments near the end, but the Florida Gators came away with the 71-63 quarterfinal win. The Gators now await the winner of No. 4 seed Vanderbilt and No. 5 seed Tennessee for their next game.
Following UF’s SEC Tournament opening win, Gators Online takes a look at some of the top social media reactions.
Top 10
- 1
New RPM for Gators
Projecting Florida Gators to land 5-star prospect
- 2
Florida Gators spring camp intel
Practice No. 5 highlights, observations
- 3
Defensive line impressions
Notes from Thursday UF practice
- 4
UF's intriguing offensive lineman
Athleticism, length help TJ Dice make case at OT
- 5
New QB target
Pittsburgh QB commit picks up Florida offer
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The Florida Gators opened SEC Tournament play with a big win
Center Micah Handlogten had the play of the day with this putback slam
Handed it right to him 😏@GatorsMBK x #SECTourney pic.twitter.com/IyXjfgcd7N— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 13, 2026
What a clutch shot from Xaivian Lee
XAIVIAN LEE.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 13, 2026
DOOR SLAMMED SHUT. 🚪@GatorsMBK x 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/zbXobukRYC
This stat seems good, right?
RECORD. BROKEN.🚨🚨— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) March 13, 2026
176 sets the program record for most dunks in a single season pic.twitter.com/UbjtZ8YbC2
Florida owned the Wildcats this season. It’s wild when you break it down like this, though.
Florida and Kentucky played 120 minutes of basketball this season.— Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) March 13, 2026
Kentucky led zero minutes. At no point in three games did Kentucky ever have a lead.
7,200 seconds, and Kentucky led zero of those seconds. pic.twitter.com/TZlLBlxqqQ
Todd Golden from the top rope!
Todd Golden after Florida's win over Kentucky:— Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) March 13, 2026
"In the three games that we played these guys, they haven't led for one minute." pic.twitter.com/xRzRhIQOIR
If we could only bottle and drink this
This Florida team is one of the most annoying teams I can remember— Kentucky Update (@ky__update) March 13, 2026
This win gives Florida its first sweep of the Wildcats since 2014. Todd Golden is changing the program even after winning a National Championship.
🐊🏀FINAL: (1) Florida #Gators prevail 71-63 over (9) Kentucky, sweeping their rivals 3-0 in a season for the first time since 2014 and advancing to the SEC Tournament semifinals for the second straight year.— OnlyGators.com: Florida Gators news (@onlygators) March 13, 2026
Alex Condon was a consistent force
It wasn’t a flashy offensive day for Florida, but Condon was consistent from start to finish. He got it done on both sides of the court.
Florida's Alex Condon picked up his ninth 20-point game this season and his fourth game this season with 20 points and 10 rebounds 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G8qa66XneA— ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) March 13, 2026
This was a heads-up play from Condon.
dem gator boys 💨@GatorsMBK x #SECTourney pic.twitter.com/IDPFRDl3ky— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 13, 2026
Gators celebrate this win after sweeping the Cats.
Final 71-63 over Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/6A3ZWXwNKn— Alyssa Britton-Harr (@abrittonharr) March 13, 2026
Florida is getting better from the three-point line at the right time
This is an insane graphic by ESPN, and a real point of optimism for Florida's chances at a back-to-back. pic.twitter.com/WLzJ2telFU— Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) March 13, 2026
Go to Swamp Talk to discuss this topic more.