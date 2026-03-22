Social media reacts to the Florida Gators second-round loss to Iowa

The No. 1 seed Florida Gators saw their season come to an end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Florida fell short against the No. 9 seed Iowa, 73-72, after the Hawkeyes hit a go-ahead three-pointer in the final seconds of the game.

With Florida now eliminated, they won’t repeat as National Champions. As it does after every game, social media reacted to UF’s upset loss. Gators Online takes a look at some of the top social media reactions.

The Florida Gators suffered a tough loss in the final seconds

A hard-fought comeback for the Florida Gators, but they fell short against the Hawkeyes

FINAL: Iowa 73, Florida 72



The Hawkeyes end UF's season and back-to-back bid with a game-winning 3. Tough way for the Gators to go out after storming back to take the lead.



LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/HU7KIbXOND pic.twitter.com/HAQycMRuDJ — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) March 23, 2026

Defending champion Florida is knocked out of the NCAA tournament, as No. 9 Iowa upset the No. 1 Gators. Iowa’s Alvaro Folgueiras buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds for the 73-72 win. Iowa coach Ben McCollum has the Hawkeyes in program's first S16 since 1999. pic.twitter.com/MNuCFaZSkp — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 23, 2026

Tensions were high earlier in the game

Tensions are high in Tampa.



Iowa & Florida had to be separated after this play. pic.twitter.com/KVgBT9Bs3M — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 22, 2026

Florida was the first No. 1 seed to fall in the NCAA Tournament

🚨 DOWN GO THE REIGNING CHAMPS 🚨



No. 9 Iowa upsets No. 1 Florida in the Round of 32.



The Gators are the first one-seed to fall this men’s NCAA Tournament #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/FP1jh3OJDi — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 23, 2026

Iowa shot over 70% on 2s against Florida today. No team had ever done that against Todd Golden in his 144-game tenure in Gainesville.



Iowa sliced and diced one of the elite rim defenses in the sport. — Isaac Trotter (@Isaac__Trotter) March 23, 2026

It’s tough to win a National Championship, but it’s even tougher for defending champs the following season.

Starting with 2016 Villanova, the only national champion to get out of the first weekend in the following season has been 2024 UConn.



Really, really hard to repeat. Florida used up a whole lot of magic on last year’s run. — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) March 23, 2026

Interesting discussion for next season

Florida is in an interesting spot. 🐊



Lee & Handlogten are seniors.

Fland, Haugh, Condon, Chinyelu, Klavzar, Brown & Ingram could all return.



Will everyone stay? Can the Gators run it back next season? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WZqbgMk2cs — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) March 23, 2026

Wild finish in the final seconds

For any of you sickos who may want to see Iowa’s go-ahead shot at the end of the game.

CINDERELLA’S ARE NOT DEAD



IOWA BEATS FLORIDA WOWpic.twitter.com/Hq6Kejselo — Deadspin (@Deadspin) March 23, 2026

Another look at the shot

Sideline view of Alvaro Folgueiras's game winning shot against the defending national champion Florida Gators pic.twitter.com/h4np3XnCXK — SmackTok (@smacktok) March 23, 2026

The Florida Gators were unable to get a shot off on their final possession

Florida falls to Iowa 73-72 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament pic.twitter.com/U05q6ouJaB — Alyssa Britton-Harr (@abrittonharr) March 23, 2026

Florida’s earliest NCAA March Madness exit as a No. 1 seed