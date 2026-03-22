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Social media reacts to the Florida Gators second-round loss to Iowa

IMG_6615by: Blake Alderman5 hours agoBlake_Alderman

The No. 1 seed Florida Gators saw their season come to an end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Florida fell short against the No. 9 seed Iowa, 73-72, after the Hawkeyes hit a go-ahead three-pointer in the final seconds of the game.

With Florida now eliminated, they won’t repeat as National Champions. As it does after every game, social media reacted to UF’s upset loss. Gators Online takes a look at some of the top social media reactions.

The Florida Gators suffered a tough loss in the final seconds

A hard-fought comeback for the Florida Gators, but they fell short against the Hawkeyes

Tensions were high earlier in the game

Florida was the first No. 1 seed to fall in the NCAA Tournament

It’s tough to win a National Championship, but it’s even tougher for defending champs the following season.

Interesting discussion for next season

Wild finish in the final seconds

For any of you sickos who may want to see Iowa’s go-ahead shot at the end of the game.

Another look at the shot

The Florida Gators were unable to get a shot off on their final possession

Florida’s earliest NCAA March Madness exit as a No. 1 seed