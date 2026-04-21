Social media reacts to Thomas Haugh returning to Florida for senior season
The Florida Gators Men’s basketball team recieved more exciting news. After questions if he would return or test NBA Draft waters, forward Thomas Haugh announced that he will return to UF for his final season of eligibility. With huge news for Florida hoops, it had social media buzzing.
The Florida Gators are looking strong for next season
Here’s a look at some notable reactions on X regarding Thomas Haugh’s return to Gainesville.
Living out a dream. @ThomasHaugh4 pic.twitter.com/rr7Vwx65jE— Florida Victorious (@Fl_Victorious) April 21, 2026
April 21, 2026
April 21, 2026
Thomas Haugh on that video pic.twitter.com/PQnfFtrgod— David Soderquist (@Hightop_Dave) April 21, 2026
Florida junior Thomas Haugh — a projected potential lottery pick — will return to the Gators next season, he tells me, @JeremyWoo and @jeffborzello. With the 2027 Player of the Year candidate back in the fold, Florida becomes the favorite to open next season at No. 1. pic.twitter.com/mfxOlFm3Wm— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 21, 2026
https://t.co/7mgsJkrUnm pic.twitter.com/Y5RJ23bgrv— TB (@tblack) April 21, 2026
Generational Winners! 🐊🏀 pic.twitter.com/WjriRhWDSd— Carlin Hartman (@CarlinHartmanUF) April 21, 2026
April 21, 2026
Florida will be CBB's preseason No. 1 team.— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 21, 2026
DPOY Rueben Chinyelu is going through the pre-draft process but the expectation is he will also run it back alongside Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, Urban Klavžar and boomerang transfer Denzel Aberdeen. Chomp, chomp. https://t.co/MLJTxqA9KV
Live view of me liking every Thomas Haugh tweet pic.twitter.com/7NaA1cEqtG— Austin Pleasants (@Aus10John) April 21, 2026
I ❤️ Thomas Haugh pic.twitter.com/LyFYnzTrH3— Florida Gators 🐊🔥 (@gatorsszn) April 21, 2026
Thomas Haugh is back— not a florida gators burner account (@2020kyletrask) April 21, 2026
Boogie Fland is back
Alex Condon is back
Urban Klavzar is back
Isaiah Brown is back
Alex Lloyd is back
AJ Brown is back
Denzel Aberdeen is back back
Rueben Chinyelu (I feel like) is gonna be back
ITS GREAT TO BE A FLORIDA GATOR🐊🐊🐊🐊 pic.twitter.com/9HuPFosVlV
HE’S DONE MIRACLES ON MEEEE— not a florida gators burner account (@2020kyletrask) April 21, 2026
I CAN NOT BELIEVE IT
THOMAS HAUGH IS COMING BACK FOR HIS SENIOR YEAR pic.twitter.com/cU1jhHeSbe
THOMAS HAUGH BACK COME ONNNNNNNN pic.twitter.com/NV2XtfDPmf— Lucas Dolengowski (@LDolengowski) April 21, 2026
I SAY ITS GREAT TO BE…… https://t.co/rv4Ltb8MBJ pic.twitter.com/uI4X53YZpJ— Hersh (@JHershey21) April 21, 2026
Then gator boys right now pic.twitter.com/LRT5TMbZLo— Hightop Sports (@hightopsport) April 21, 2026
HUGE NEWS: Florida’s Thomas Haugh will return to Gaineville next season, he announced.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 21, 2026
Haugh is a likely first-rounder and possibly even a lottery pick, but loves Florida and also will obviously be compensated extremely well this season in college.
This year’s drafted also…