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Social media reacts to Thomas Haugh returning to Florida for senior season

IMG_6615by: Blake Alderman4 hours agoBlake_Alderman

The Florida Gators Men’s basketball team recieved more exciting news. After questions if he would return or test NBA Draft waters, forward Thomas Haugh announced that he will return to UF for his final season of eligibility. With huge news for Florida hoops, it had social media buzzing.

The Florida Gators are looking strong for next season

Here’s a look at some notable reactions on X regarding Thomas Haugh’s return to Gainesville.