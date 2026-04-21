Social media reacts to Thomas Haugh returning to Florida for senior season

The Florida Gators Men’s basketball team recieved more exciting news. After questions if he would return or test NBA Draft waters, forward Thomas Haugh announced that he will return to UF for his final season of eligibility. With huge news for Florida hoops, it had social media buzzing.

The Florida Gators are looking strong for next season

Here’s a look at some notable reactions on X regarding Thomas Haugh’s return to Gainesville.

Thomas Haugh on that video pic.twitter.com/PQnfFtrgod — David Soderquist (@Hightop_Dave) April 21, 2026

Florida junior Thomas Haugh — a projected potential lottery pick — will return to the Gators next season, he tells me, @JeremyWoo and @jeffborzello. With the 2027 Player of the Year candidate back in the fold, Florida becomes the favorite to open next season at No. 1. pic.twitter.com/mfxOlFm3Wm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 21, 2026

Florida will be CBB's preseason No. 1 team.



DPOY Rueben Chinyelu is going through the pre-draft process but the expectation is he will also run it back alongside Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, Urban Klavžar and boomerang transfer Denzel Aberdeen. Chomp, chomp. https://t.co/MLJTxqA9KV — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 21, 2026

Live view of me liking every Thomas Haugh tweet pic.twitter.com/7NaA1cEqtG — Austin Pleasants (@Aus10John) April 21, 2026

I ❤️ Thomas Haugh pic.twitter.com/LyFYnzTrH3 — Florida Gators 🐊🔥 (@gatorsszn) April 21, 2026

Thomas Haugh is back

Boogie Fland is back

Alex Condon is back

Urban Klavzar is back

Isaiah Brown is back

Alex Lloyd is back

AJ Brown is back

Denzel Aberdeen is back back

Rueben Chinyelu (I feel like) is gonna be back

ITS GREAT TO BE A FLORIDA GATOR🐊🐊🐊🐊 pic.twitter.com/9HuPFosVlV — not a florida gators burner account (@2020kyletrask) April 21, 2026

HE’S DONE MIRACLES ON MEEEE

I CAN NOT BELIEVE IT

THOMAS HAUGH IS COMING BACK FOR HIS SENIOR YEAR pic.twitter.com/cU1jhHeSbe — not a florida gators burner account (@2020kyletrask) April 21, 2026

THOMAS HAUGH BACK COME ONNNNNNNN pic.twitter.com/NV2XtfDPmf — Lucas Dolengowski (@LDolengowski) April 21, 2026

Then gator boys right now pic.twitter.com/LRT5TMbZLo — Hightop Sports (@hightopsport) April 21, 2026