Southern Miss DL transfer Mason Clinton commits to Florida

While the NCAA Transfer Portal window to enter has closed, the Florida Gators aren’t slowing down their activity in adding more transfers to the roster. Following an official visit to UF this weekend, Southern Miss defensive line transfer Mason Clinton has committed to the Orange and Blue, according to Hayes Fawcett. Southern Miss’s official team site listed Clinton as a redshirt sophomore in the 2025 season. That gives him two seasons left to play for the Orange and Blue. His commitment now puts UF back at 2 transfer commitments along the defensive line. Clinton also visited Baylor before his trip to Gainesville, and was also set to see Oregon after Florida.

Mason Clinton appeared in 12 games during the 2025 season

Mason Clinton signed with Louisiana-Lafayette in the 2023 class out of Petal (Miss.) High School. He appeared in just one game in his true freshman season and earned a redshirt. Clinton went the JUCO route for the 2024 season, playing at East Mississippi. That season, he accounted for 27 tackles and two sacks as a redshirt freshman. Following his single season in JUCO, Mason Clinton signed with Mississippi State in Dec. of 2024, but entered the portal that spring and landed at Southern Miss. He ended the 2025 season logging 16 tackles (1.5 TFL) and deflected a pass.

Mason Clinton is transfer commitment No. 26 for UF

With the commitment of Southern Miss DL transfer Mason Clinton, the Florida Gators now sit with 26 additions from the Transfer Portal.

Along with Clinton, UF’s portal class is made up of Auburn wide receiver transfer Eric Singleton, Baylor safety transfer DJ Coleman, James Madison tight end transfer Lacota Dippre, Georgia Tech wide receiver transfer Bailey Stockton, Baylor defensive line transfer DK Kalu, Cincinnati running back transfer Evan Pryor, Penn State offensive line transfer TJ Shanahan, Jacksonville State DL transfer Emmanuel Oyebadejo, Wake Forest wide receiver transfer Micah Mays, Georgia Tech quarterback transfer Aaron Philo, Kentucky safety transfer Cam Dooley, Penn State offensive line transfer Eagan Boyer, ECU running back transfer London Montgomery, Stanford offensive tackle transfer Emeka Ugori, Georgia Tech offensive line transfer Harrison Moore, Georgia Tech tight end transfer Luke Harpring, UCF linebacker transfer TJ Bullard, UCLA DB transfer Kanye Clark, Oklahoma State WR transfer Jaylen Lloyd, Tulane punter transfer Alec Clark, Louisiana longsnapper transfer Carter Milliron, Washington long snapper transfer Hunter Solwold, Southwest Oklahoma punter Miller Fealy, Texas A&M transfer kicker Liam Padron, and Tulane kicker transfer Patrick Durkin.

