Spring Camp Central: Florida holds first practice under Jon Sumrall

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — After building his staff and roster, the real work now begins for first-year coach Jon Sumrall. The 2026 Florida Gators football team opens spring camp Tuesday with the first practice of the Sumrall era.

The viewing period for the media starts at approx. 8:32 a.m. on Tuesday. Gators Online will be on hand and running a thread on our Swamp Talk message board forum with live updates, practice notes and video clips.

Following practice, Sumrall will meet with the media along with UF director of football performance Rusty Whitt, linebacker Myles Graham and JACK Jayden Woods, who is one of four scholarship players with a new jersey number in 2026.

Monday’s press conference is scheduled to start at approx. 10:45 a.m. from the Heavener Football Training Center.

UF spring practice preview stories

* Intel & scoop on 2026 Florida Gators entering spring football camp

* Jon Sumrall has Florida believing again — now comes the hard part

* Florida Gators football: Gators Online spring football roundtable

* Florida’s projected depth chart going into spring camp

* Spring Preview: Florida Gators boast skill players, QB and OL TBD

* Spring Preview: Florida Gators replacing 7 starters in new defense

* Spring Preview: UF reloads on special teams, returns Vernell Brown III

* Biggest weight gains and losses on the Gators roster

* Five Florida Gators to watch on offense this spring

* Five Florida Gators to watch on defense this spring

* Five true freshmen to watch this spring for Florida

* 2 Gators switch to No. 1 and other jersey changes for 2026

* 2 key Gators players will be limited to start spring ball

* Florida 2026 spring roster: Numbers for transfers, freshmen

* WATCH: Florida celebrates after beating ‘The Gauntlet’

* Eight Gators who could have breakout seasons in Year 2

* Florida sold Jadan Baugh on Christian McCaffrey-style role in 2026

* Trent McKnight shares thoughts on Buster Faulkner, Jon Sumrall

* Evan McKissack evaluates the Gators tight ends group

* New faces, new roles: How Florida’s D-line is taking shape for 2026

* Florida’s returning linebackers could the elevate new defense

* Brandon Harris talks corners Cormani McClain and Dijon Johnson

Gators Online Show: Spring preview

Transfer portal breakdowns series

* Transfer Portal Breakdown: What Florida did at QB

* Transfer Portal Breakdown: What Florida did at RB

* Transfer Portal Breakdown: What Florida did at WR

* Transfer Portal Breakdown: What Florida did at TE

* Transfer Portal Breakdown: What Florida did at OL

* Transfer Portal Breakdown: What Florida did at DL

* Transfer Portal Breakdown: What Florida did at DB

* Transfer Portal Breakdown: What UF did on special teams

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!