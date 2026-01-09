Stanford OL Emeka Ugorji signs with Florida

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Florida has signed Stanford offensive lineman Emeka Ugorji, giving the Gators another addition up front through the transfer portal.

Ugorji brings early experience after playing in 10 games and making eight starts as a true freshman in 2025. He made his collegiate debut in the season opener against Hawaii and earned his first start at right tackle against Boston College. After that game, he moved inside and started the next seven games at right guard.

Ugorji led the ACC in offensive guard snaps by a true freshman and ranked 10th nationally at the position with 523 snaps. He also showed strong discipline by committing just two penalties all season, the fewest among Stanford offensive linemen who played more than half of the team’s offensive snaps.

Ugorji’s ability to play multiple positions on the offensive line gives Florida flexibility moving forward. His size and experience as just a freshman make him a fit as the Gators continue to address depth and competition in the trenches.

With Ugorji on board, the Gators have now landed three transfer offensive linemen. Joining him in the class are Penn State transfers T.J. Shanahan and Eagan Boyer.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

The process of entering the portal is done through a school’s compliance office. Once a player provides written notification of an intent to transfer, the office enters the player’s name in the database, and everything is off and running. The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request, and that request cannot be refused.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. If a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.

The database is a normal database, sortable by a variety of topics, including (of course) sport and name. A player’s individual entry includes basic details such as contact info, whether the player was on scholarship, and whether the player is transferring as a graduate student.

A player can ask that a “do not contact” tag be placed on the report. In those instances, the players don’t want to be contacted by schools unless they’ve initiated the communication.

The window for FBS players to enter the portal opens Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16.

