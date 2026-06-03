Steve Spurrier named to University of South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame

Gators legend Steve Spurrier already is in the College Football Hall of Fame (twice), the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame, the Florida Sports Hall of Fame, and yes, even the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.

Now, another big honor has come his way from the Palmetto State.

Spurrier on Tuesday was announced as part of the 2026 class for the University of South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame. He coached the Gamecocks for 11 seasons (2005-15), going 86–49 during that stretch and producing three straight 11–2 seasons. He led the Gamecocks to the program’s only SEC Championship Game in 2010 and had three consecutive top-10 seasons.

Per the Greenville News, “Spurrier is the winningest football coach in program history with an 86-49 record (.637) across 11 seasons with the Gamecocks.”

According to Gamecock Central, here are some other Spurrier accolades during his time leading that program:

“All three of the Gamecocks’ top-10 finishes came under Spurrier (including No. 4 following the 2013 campaign), and so did six of 11 seasons in which the team cracked the AP top 10 at any point. Carolina was in the AP poll for 69 consecutive ranking weeks under the HBC, which shattered the previous school record. Spurrier also coached the Gamecocks’ only win over a No. 1-ranked team, a 2010 beatdown of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Spurrier led the Gamecocks to five bowl wins, including four straight from 2011 to 2014. He also guided the program to a 6-4 record against the rival Clemson Tigers that culminated in a five-game winning streak from 2009 to 2013. He is the only coach in South Carolina history to beat Clemson six times, Georgia five times, Tennessee five times, and Florida more than once.”

The 2026 University of South Carolina Hall of Fame Class will be honored homecoming weekend, beginning with the induction ceremony on Nov. 5.

Spurrier, who won the Heisman Trophy as a Florida Gators quarterback in 1966, is the winningest coach at both Florida and South Carolina. He’s the only coach to be the career-leader at two different SEC programs.

He went 122–27–1 at Florida, winning six SEC titles and leading the Gators to the 1996 national championship.

Here’s a look at Spurrier’s stint at South Carolina: