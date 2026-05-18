Stuart R. Bell is sole finalist to be University of Florida President

Stuart R. Bell, who served as the University of Alabama’s president for 10 years, has been unanimously recommended by the University of Florida Presidential Search Advisory Committee to the Board of Trustees as the sole finalist to serve as the school’s 14th president, UF announced Monday.

Bell, 69, was Alabama’s president from July 2015-July 2025.

A native of Texas, he earned his bachelor’s degree, masters and PhD from Texas A&M. Per his wikipedia page, Bell “received a Bachelor of Science degree in nuclear engineering in 1979. … his master’s and doctorate degrees in mechanical engineering 1981 and 1986, respectively.”

Of particular interest to UF sports fans is that while Bell was president at Alabama, Nick Saban was the school’s football coach for much of his tenure in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

“Dr. Bell is an outstanding person and was a great leader at the University of Alabama,” Saban in a release. “In the locker room after almost every game, he is a good friend and passionate supporter of athletics –– and is someone who made a significant impact on the university and the Tuscaloosa community. I know he will do wonderful things in Gainesville!”

Per a UF release, “He played a critical role in elevating the university’s national rankings, strengthening academic standards, increasing student enrollment, advancing championship-caliber athletics, and modernizing and expanding campus facilities. Also during his tenure, the university increased graduation and retention rates, achieved prestigious R1 research status.



Dr. Bell’s leadership experience also includes a term serving as the President of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) from 2023 to 2025 and on its Executive Committee from 2021 to 2025. In these roles, he worked with all SEC schools, the conference commissioner, legislators in Washington, DC, and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to address critical issues facing collegiate athletics nationwide.



Prior to his tenure at the University of Alabama, Dr. Bell served as provost and professor of engineering at Louisiana State University and as dean of the School of Engineering and professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Kansas. He is also widely recognized for his research and publications on natural gas and combustion engines, and was inducted into the State of Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame in 2023.”