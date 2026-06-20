Summer Baseball destinations for 14 Florida Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A total of 14 Florida Gators will be playing summer ball in various leagues, and a trio of players will be members of the USA Collegiate National Team. Summer league competition is underway, while Team USA reports next week.

Right-handed pitchers Jackson Barberi, Aidan King and Joshua Whritenour will don the Stars & Stripes at USA Collegiate National Team Training Camp from June 27-July 4. Barberi and Whritenour are also two of 10 Gators competing in the Cape Cod League.

Barberi will play for the Harwich Mariners, while Whritenour joins teammates Brendan Lawson, Schuyler Sandford and Cash Strayer on the Brewster Whitecaps. Caden McDonald, Jackson Hoyt and Hayden Yost are on the Wareham Gatemen, Ethan Surowiec plays for the Bourne Braves and UF transfer catcher Jon Embury is on the Hyannis Harbor Hawks.

Colton Schwarz will play in the Valley League for Strasburg Express, while redshirt freshman Nic Partridge (DeLand Suns) and incoming freshman Cameron Hanes (Winter Park Diamond Dawgs) are playing in the Florida Collegiate Summer League.

Surowiec is also one of nine Gators competing in the MLB Draft combine next week in Phoenix.

Summer Baseball Assignments for Florida Gators

Player League Team RHP Jackson Barberi USA CNT Training Camp USA Baseball RHP Jackson Barberi Cape Cod League Harwich Mariners C Jon Embury Cape Cod League Hyannis Harbor Hawks RHP Cameron Hanes Florida Collegiate Summer League Winter Park Diamond Dawgs LHP Jackson Hoyt Cape Cod League Wareham Gatemen RHP Aidan King USA CNT Training Camp USA Baseball INF Brendan Lawson Cape Cod League Brewster Whitecaps DH/RHP Caden McDonald Cape Cod League Wareham Gatemen INF Nic Partridge Florida Collegiate Summer League DeLand Suns RHP Schuyler Sandford Cape Cod League Brewster Whitecaps INF Colton Schwarz Valley League Strasburg Express OF Cash Strayer Cape Cod League Brewster Whitecaps INF Ethan Surowiec Cape Cod League Bourne Braves RHP Joshua Whritenour USA CNT Training Camp USA Baseball RHP Joshua Whritenour Cape Cod League Brewster Whitecaps OF Hayden Yost Cape Cod League Wareham Gatemen

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