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Gators Online Baseball

Summer Baseball destinations for 14 Florida Gators

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Zach Abolverdi@ZachAbolverdi
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Florida pitcher Jackson Barberi. (Photo by Hannah White/UAA Communications)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A total of 14 Florida Gators will be playing summer ball in various leagues, and a trio of players will be members of the USA Collegiate National Team. Summer league competition is underway, while Team USA reports next week.

Right-handed pitchers Jackson Barberi, Aidan King and Joshua Whritenour will don the Stars & Stripes at USA Collegiate National Team Training Camp from June 27-July 4. Barberi and Whritenour are also two of 10 Gators competing in the Cape Cod League.

Barberi will play for the Harwich Mariners, while Whritenour joins teammates Brendan Lawson, Schuyler Sandford and Cash Strayer on the Brewster Whitecaps. Caden McDonald, Jackson Hoyt and Hayden Yost are on the Wareham Gatemen, Ethan Surowiec plays for the Bourne Braves and UF transfer catcher Jon Embury is on the Hyannis Harbor Hawks.

Colton Schwarz will play in the Valley League for Strasburg Express, while redshirt freshman Nic Partridge (DeLand Suns) and incoming freshman Cameron Hanes (Winter Park Diamond Dawgs) are playing in the Florida Collegiate Summer League.

Surowiec is also one of nine Gators competing in the MLB Draft combine next week in Phoenix.

Summer Baseball Assignments for Florida Gators

PlayerLeagueTeam
RHP Jackson BarberiUSA CNT Training CampUSA Baseball
RHP Jackson BarberiCape Cod LeagueHarwich Mariners
C Jon EmburyCape Cod LeagueHyannis Harbor Hawks
RHP Cameron HanesFlorida Collegiate Summer LeagueWinter Park Diamond Dawgs
LHP Jackson HoytCape Cod LeagueWareham Gatemen
RHP Aidan KingUSA CNT Training CampUSA Baseball
INF Brendan LawsonCape Cod LeagueBrewster Whitecaps
DH/RHP Caden McDonaldCape Cod LeagueWareham Gatemen
INF Nic PartridgeFlorida Collegiate Summer LeagueDeLand Suns
RHP Schuyler SandfordCape Cod LeagueBrewster Whitecaps
INF Colton SchwarzValley LeagueStrasburg Express
OF Cash StrayerCape Cod LeagueBrewster Whitecaps
INF Ethan SurowiecCape Cod LeagueBourne Braves
RHP Joshua WhritenourUSA CNT Training CampUSA Baseball
RHP Joshua WhritenourCape Cod LeagueBrewster Whitecaps
OF Hayden YostCape Cod LeagueWareham Gatemen

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