Summer intel on Gators, MLB Draft Preview: Gators Online Show

Welcome to the Gators Online Show! For episode 191, we share some summer intel on the Florida football team, react to Billy Napier’s recent comments to On3 and preview the 2026 MLB Draft.

The show opens with the latest intel and chatter on the Gators. We detail some of the buzz and weight room numbers from summer workouts and the impact of new head strength coach Rusty Whitt. We also discuss offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and receiver transfer Eric Singleton Jr.

The show then switches gears to Napier. The former UF coach made waves this week in his On3 interview, where he admitted his stubbornness with keeping play-calling duties, which ultimately led to his downfall. He also acknowledged his inability to manage the transfer portal and NIL.

We wrap up the show with a preview of the 2026 MLB Draft, which takes place this weekend. The Gators have multiple players and signees projected as draftees, most notably Liam Peterson. We discuss which UF prospects are expected to turn pro and who’s on the fence.

RELATED: Liam Peterson headlines Florida Gators in 2026 MLB Draft

Gators Online Show

LISTEN on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more than 30 other podcast platforms, or WATCH episode 191 via Gators Online’s YouTube channel below.

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* Intel, weight room numbers from Florida Gators summer workouts

* The Chatter about Buster Faulkner, Eric Singleton, Marcus Davis

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* Top 10 greatest catches in Florida football history

* Top 10 greatest runs in Florida football history

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* Jadan Baugh a top-50 college player, per PFF

* Florida star Jac Caglianone selected to 2026 Home Run Derby

* Pitcher Logan Shore will be inducted into UF Athletic Hall of Fame

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