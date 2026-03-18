Swamp Secrets: Inside Florida’s momentum with blue-chip WRs, flip targets & more

In the latest edition of Swamp Secrets, Gators Online dishes on several key Florida Gators recruiting targets in the 2027 class.

Florida Gators trending towards a monster haul at wide receiver

* There is a ton of optimism inside the Florida Gators football facility on the upward mobility for what the staff could sign at wide receiver in the 2027 cycle. The first domino fell last week when the Gators added 4-star wideout Tramond Collins back to the class. Our intel suggests that Florida would love to sign around four or five names at the position this cycle.

A key group is standing out as a clear priority.

The Gators are the clear leaders for 4-star wide receivers Elias Pearl and Anthony Jennings. Both are top targets for the staff. Pearl’s 26 touchdowns as a junior, and Jennings’ personal best of 10.86 in the 100-meter are major draws.

Florida has also zeroed in on 4-star wide receiver Amare Patterson as a top target this cycle. His recruitment has been a close battle between UF and Georgia. Patterson was in Gainesville last week for his second visit to UF this year. The intel coming out of that trip is that the Gators have the edge.

That would be a stellar haul for first-year wide receivers coach Marcus Davis. Even if the Gators land all of those names, we hear the staff will push to flip five-star Easton Royal no matter what. Royal was also just on UF’s campus and had a strong visit. LSU, Miami, and Ole Miss are also pushing for a flip, but the Florida Gators are currently the biggest threat.

Florida is focusing on the home front

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall knows that elite talent is right in his backyard. So far, we’ve seen Sumrall and his staff put a heavy focus on the Sunshine State. Several in-state targets have been put in Florida’s crosshairs.

* Orlando (Fla.) Jones 4-star edge Frederick Ards is a target that the Florida Gators are feeling very good about. He’s one of the top overall targets on the board. UF has positioned itself very well since the new staff arrived. The Gators view Ards as a must-get target, and we hear the staff will battle tooth and nail for him.

* Florida’s staff loves 4-star defensive lineman Tyler Alexander as a prospect. Florida’s early press gave the Gators a chance to build early momentum. Confidence is high in Gainesville. We hear that if there is a team Florida is keeping an eye on as potential competition, it is Texas.

* Another defensive lineman that the Florida Gators are feeling confident about their chances with currently is 3-star defensive lineman Stive-Bentley Keumajou. UF loves his upside and intangibles in the long run. Florida is battling Miami for Keumajou, but the arrow currently points to the Gators in his recruitment.

* Florida is also battling Miami for 4-star safety Zayden Gamble. That recruitment seems more contested between the two. However, Gamble is another priority target on UF’s board, who has the Orange and Blue out in front. Gamble’s view of early playing time in Gainesville is what has separated the two, and it’s a pitch the Gators are hammering.

* Despite his 3-star ranking, we hear the Florida Gators are very high on in-state defensive back Kamauri Whitfield. He’s a top target for UF at the STAR position. The staff quickly targeted Whitfield once they turned the page to the 2027 class.

These are a bulk of the targets we hear Florida’s staff is feeling most confident about right now. It would be a strong dent into their task of securing talent in the Gators’ home state.

Gators have circled two SEC commits in the secondary

* Our reporting has consistently stated that the Florida Gators view 4-star South Carolina cornerback commit Aamaury Fountain as one of UF’s top targets. He’s kept the door open since committing to the Gamecocks earlier this year. Fountain continues to say all the right things about his pledge. However, sources in Gainesville feel it will be tough for South Carolina to hang on in the end. He’s visited Florida twice this year, and optimism at UF has grown each time. Fountain will officially visit South Carolina the weekend of May 1, and the Gators expect him on May 28.

* We have written about Alabama cornerback commit Nash Johnson, but we may not have enough. Sources at Florida tell Gators Online that Johnson is another coveted flip target for the Orange and Blue. Despite his comitment to the Crimson Tide, that pledge hasn’t been strong lately. Auburn and Miami have been most linked as threats, but the Florida Gators are giving him something to think about after visiting earlier this month. The Tigers and Hurricanes will host Johnson in the coming weeks, but Florida is trying to get him back for another visit this spring.

Florida would love to pair those two targets with current 4-star commit Amare Nugent.

More Florida Gators intel

* The Florida Gators are gearing up for priority 5-star target Maxwell Hiller to visit The Swamp on March 26-28. Hiller is a football junkie, so his main goal on the trip is to see the team practice, and especially to see offensive line coach Phil Trautwein work with his group. Confidence is high in Gainesville on Florida’s chances with Hiller. His younger brother, Colton Hiller, is a 5-star shooting guard in the 2028 class. Though Maxwell is a year older, the brothers are interested in potentially playing at the same school, so the Florida football staff is aiming for Colton to make the trip later this month. UF hoops could be in the Sweet 16 if they progress through the NCAA Tournament, but the goal is to give him a taste of Gainesville. He currently does not have an offer from the Gators.

* Florida’s running back board is a work in progress this cycle. 4-star running back Andrew Beard has emerged as a top target from the pack. Florida and Clemson appear to be the two teams in the best spot right now. A source told Gators Online that UF is still “working the field” at running back as they work to get more names on campus this spring. The source also said the Gators “got a couple of tricks up our sleeve”.

* 4-star running back Lathan Whisenton is another running back target that Florida plans to take a big swing at. We hear the Gators felt he had a strong visit earlier this month. Texas Tech appears to have the edge right now, though.

* The Gators landed one commitment at tight end from 3-star Jackson Ballinger, but want to add another to the 2027 class. Gators Online hears that 4-star Titus Hawk and 3-star Tommy Douglas are UF’s top targets at this time. Hawk hopes to play baseball in college, and we hear Florida’s success on the diamond is a draw. The Gators expect Douglas on campus for the first time on March 26-27, and will aim to impress. UF tight ends coach Evan McKissack speaks with both targets daily.

* Though other targets are in UF’s sights, the Florida Gators quarterback board seems primarily focused on 4-star Davin Davidson and 4-star Pitt commit Kevin Verpaele right now. Still, the Gators have other targets they are high on. One name that might be worth Florida fans keeping tabs on is 4-star Illinois commit Kamden Lopati. A source told Gators Online that, upon returning from break, it will be a priority for the staff to get Lopati on campus sometime in the next several weeks. Our intel suggests that Notre Dame is the biggest threat to flip Lopati from Illinois at this time.