Takeaways from Florida's roster in CFB 27: Gators Online Show

Welcome to the Gators Online Show! For episode 190, we discuss Florida’s roster in College Football 27, Denzel Aberdeen and more.

The show opens with the release of the college football player ratings for the new EA Sports video game. We share our takeaways from Florida’s ratings and break down what EA Sports got right and wrong about the Gators’ 2026 roster.

The show then switches gears to UF basketball. We share our reaction to the exclusive interview from On3’s Joe Tipton with Florida coach Todd Golden, who provided the latest on Denzel Aberdeen’s status after the recent NCAA ruling.

We wrap up the show with Gators baseball. Kevin O’Sullivan has made another huge addition to his coaching staff, with UF set to hire Oklahoma assistant coach Todd Butler after he helped the Sooners win the 2026 national championship.

Gators Online Show

LISTEN on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more than 30 other podcast platforms, or WATCH episode 190 via Gators Online’s YouTube channel below.

*** CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO EPISODE 190 ***

Latest UF coverage

* What EA Sports got right and wrong with the Gators in CFB27

* Florida Gators player ratings in EA Sports College Football 27

* Florida Gators among top 20 rated teams in College Football 27

* Todd Golden provides update on Florida guard Denzel Aberdeen’s eligibility

* Florida Gators set to hire Oklahoma assistant coach Todd Butler

* Athlon Sports has Florida Gators at No. 26 in preseason rankings

* Aaron Philo named transfer ‘who could swing’ UF’s playoff hopes

* Athlon Sports names 6 Gators preseason All-SEC

* 1996 Florida Gators ranked 6th-best team of the ’90s

* The Athletic ranks Danny Wuerffel 14th best player in the 1990s.

* Florida Gators 2026-27 SEC opponents reportedly revealed

* Xaivian Lee agrees to Exhibit 10 deal with Cavaliers

* Micah Handlogten signs Exhibit 10 deal with Jazz

* Al Horford to sign two-year contract with Warriors

* ESPN projects Thomas Haugh to be top-10 pick in 2027

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