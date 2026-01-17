Texas A&M K transfer Liam Padron commits to Florida

As the Florida Gators have worked through names in the NCAA Transfer Portal, several specialist positions have been the focus for the staff. The Gators already held a commitment from one kicker from the portal. However, the staff added Texas A&M transfer kicker Liam Padron on Saturday afternoon. He announced his decision through his X account (formerly known as Twitter).

The Florida native is returning to his home state

With this decision, kicker Liam Padron will return to his home state of Florida. He’s a Saint Augustine native, and played his high school career at Bartram Trail. Padron spent the last two seasons with Texas A&M. He was listed as a sophomore on the Aggies official team site in 2025. As a true freshman in the 2024 season, Liam Padron saw the field in the win over McNeese, kicking off once for 58 yards. He appeared in two games during the 2025 season. He played in wins over Utah State and Samford as a sophomore, logging a total of 5 kickoff attempts, with one of those being for a touchback.

Liam Padron is eligible for a redshirt year, so he could have up to three years to play in Gainesville.

Liam Padron is transfer commitment No. 25 for UF

With the commitment of Texas A&M kicker transfer Liam Padron, the Florida Gators now sit with 25 additions from the Transfer Portal.

Along with Taumanupepe, UF’s portal class is made up of Auburn wide receiver transfer Eric Singleton, Baylor safety transfer DJ Coleman, James Madison tight end transfer Lacota Dippre, Georgia Tech wide receiver transfer Bailey Stockton, Baylor defensive line transfer DK Kalu, Cincinnati running back transfer Evan Pryor, Penn State offensive line transfer TJ Shanahan, Jacksonville State DL transfer Emmanuel Oyebadejo, Wake Forest wide receiver transfer Micah Mays, Georgia Tech quarterback transfer Aaron Philo, Kentucky safety transfer Cam Dooley, Penn State offensive line transfer Eagan Boyer, ECU running back transfer London Montgomery, Stanford offensive tackle transfer Emeka Ugori, Georgia Tech offensive line transfer Harrison Moore, Georgia Tech tight end transfer Luke Harpring, UCF linebacker transfer TJ Bullard, UCLA DB transfer Kanye Clark, Oklahoma State wide receiver transfer Jaylen Lloyd, Tulane punter transfer Alec Clark, Louisiana longsnapper transfer Carter Milliron, Washington long snapper transfer Hunter Solwold, Southwest Oklahoma punter Miller Fealy, and Tulane kicker transfer Patrick Durkin.

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the GatorsOnline Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!