The Athletic calls Eric Singleton Jr. a top-five senior receiver

Transfer Florida Gators receiver Eric Singleton is expected to be a big part of the UF offense in 2026 and The Athletic on Tuesday called him a high-level talent.

In a preseason list of the top 25 senior receivers in college football as it relates to the 2027 NFL Draft, Dane Brugler, a national NFL writer for The Athletic covering the Draft, put Singleton at No. 4.

Here are his top seniors receivers:

1. Evan Stewart, Oregon (5-11, 171)

2. Cooper Barkate, Miami (6-1, 195)

3. Omarion Miller, Arizona State (6-1, 209)

4. Eric Singleton Jr., Florida (5-9, 187)

5. Duce Robinson, Florida State (6-6, 229)

6. Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma (5-10, 188)

7. DeAndre Moore Jr., Colorado (6-0, 191)

8. Nyck Harbor, South Carolina (6-6, 243)

9. Devin McCuin, Ohio State (5-11, 192)

10. Amare Thomas, Houston (5-11, 204)

11. Isaiah Horton, Texas A&M (6-3, 212)

12. Tre Richardson, Louisville (5-9, 170)

13. Chase Hendricks, California (5-10, 195)

14. Griffin Wilde, Northwestern (6-2, 197)

15. Brandon Inniss, Ohio State (6-0, 198)

16. Jordan Faison, Notre Dame (5-10, 182)

17. Junior Sherrill, Vanderbilt (5-10, 200)

18. Ian Strong, California (6-4, 216)

19. Chris Marshall, Arkansas (6-2, 224)

20. Anthony Evans III, Mississippi State (5-11, 178)

21. Chase Sowell, Penn State (6-3, 208)

22. Trell Harris, Oklahoma (6-0, 201)

23. Jayce Brown, LSU (5-11, 171)

24. London Humphreys, Georgia (6-2, 198)

25. DJ Black, South Carolina (6-2, 192)

This is his third stop

Singleton initially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, but the Florida staff convinced him to instead play his final season of college ball in Gainesville. He was at Auburn in 2025, and Georgia Tech the two seasons prior to that.

While the 2026 NFL Draft was light on elite receivers, the 2027 NFL Draft isn’t. It includes the likes of Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith and Cam Coleman of Texas. So Singleton will have his work cut out to be a high-round pick. But many believe the tools are there for him to achieve that.

Over three college seasons, Singleton has played in 36 games with 34 starts. He has missed just one game in his career — and that absence came because of an illness in 2023, not an injury.

His availability is no accident. According to UF receivers coach Marcus Davis, Singleton’s football intelligence plays a major role in keeping him healthy.

“I think it goes back to his knowledge of the game, you know, he ain’t running himself covered,” Davis said. “If it’s a zone play, and it’s a cover two corner and he’s got an out route, he knows to sit. The dude just picks up the football game quick, and I think that’s what helps him protect himself from hits, or knowing when to get extra yards or when to go down. He just got a really good feel for the game.”

Eric Singleton has had a productive college career

That feel has translated into production. Singleton enters the season with 162 career receptions for 2,002 yards and 12 touchdowns. At 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Singleton is one of the fastest players in college football. He has reportedly run the 40-yard dash in 4.2 seconds, and his track background reinforces that speed.

“Yeah, he’s legit fast,” Davis said. “I believe he ran like a 10.3, 10.4 [in the 100 meters] at Georgia Tech. So, he can roll.”

Davis’ up-close familiarity with Singleton’s game dates back to last season at Auburn, where he coached him during a challenging year for the Tigers’ offense. Auburn’s passing game struggled, largely due to inconsistent quarterback play and issues along the offensive line, yet Singleton still managed 58 catches for 534 yards as a junior.

Singleton’s most productive seasons came at Georgia Tech. As a freshman, he recorded 48 receptions for 714 yards. He followed that with 56 catches for 754 yards in 2024, averaging 14.9 and 13.5 yards per reception in those seasons. His offensive coordinator there was Buster Faulkner, who now holds the same role in Gainesville — another connection that eased Singleton’s transition.

Singleton had a productive spring at UF, by all accounts. He concluded it with six catches for 92 yards and a touchdown in the Gators’ Orange & Blue Game.





