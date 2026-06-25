The Athletic ranks Danny Wuerffel behind Peyton Manning on list of top college players in the 1990s

This week, as writer Bruce Feldman noted, “The Athletic is looking back at college sports in the 1990s and how much has changed since then.” As part of the series, Feldman ranked who he considers the best 25 college football players of that decade. One Florida Gator made his list, which you can find HERE: quarterback Danny Wuerffel.

Here’s what Feldman wrote about the UF legend:

Best season: 1996 Heisman Trophy winner; 3,625 passing yards, 39 TDs, 13 INTs; 2 rushing TDs

“The 6-2, 209-pound Wuerffel didn’t have a rocket arm or blazing speed, but he operated Steve Spurrier’s offense better than anyone, leading the Gators to four SEC titles. He also went 4-0 against Tennessee and 45-6-1 overall as a starter, developing from the SEC’s Freshman of the Year in 1993 to third in the Heisman race in 1995 to a Heisman win in 1996, when he led the Gators to their first national championship.”

Some of the players ranked ahead of Wuerffel made sense. But others likely will be questionable to Gator Nation. The 13 to finish in front of Wuerffel were as follows:

Charles Woodson, Michigan, CB/WR/KR Orlando Pace, Ohio State, OT Tommie Frazier, Nebraska, QB Ricky Williams, Texas, RB Randy Moss, Marshall, WR Marshall Faulk, San Diego State, RB Charlie Ward, Florida State, QB Ron Dayne, Wisconsin, RB Peyton Manning, Tennessee, QB Champ Bailey, Georgia, CB/WR/KR Ray Lewis, Miami, LB Tedy Bruschi, Arizona, DL Marvin Jones, Florida State, LB

Danny Wuerffel, after leading Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) to a state championship in high school, played QB at Florida from 1992-96 (he redshirted his first year). During his time in Gainesville, he passed for 10,875 yards (then a school record) and 114 touchdowns, the latter being tops at UF by a large margin.

Meanwhile, the Gators won SEC championships in 1993, ’94, ’95 and ’96. Wuerffel split time with Terry Dean as the stater in ’93 and ’94 but ultimately started — and won — three straight SEC Championship Games. To cap off his college career, Florida won the national title in 1996 — a first in school history.

For Florida fans, ranking Manning ahead of Danny Wuerffel won’t sit well.

While Manning had the far better pro career, Wuerffel beat Manning in nearly every key metric in college: More national titles (1-0), more SEC championships as a starter (3-1), more Heisman Trophies (1-0), more top-three Heisman finishes (2-1), more TD passes (114-89) and a higher QB rating (163.6-147.1).

And, Wuerffel went 2-0 vs. Manning in head-to-head battles when both started — in 1995 and 1996.

For good measure, Wuerffel also beat the Vols’ star quarterback prior to Manning, Heath Shuler, in a 1993 start at The Swamp. Shuler was the third overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft.

Neither Danny Wuerffel nor Peyton Manning started in UF’s 31-0 blowout over the Vols at Neyland Stadium in 1994.