The Athletic's full mock NFL Draft projects 8 Gators get picked

The 2026 NFL Draft begins Thursday and if The Athletic is correct in its projections, eight Florida Gators could get selected over the three-day event. For a team that could only produce four wins a year ago, that’s a pretty strong number. Here’s a closer look at where The Athletic has these players going in its mock draft.

*Caleb Banks, DL—Round 2, Pick 44: Jets (from Dallas)

Has fallen to the second round in most mock drafts due to questions about him being injured multiple times. He recently suffered a broken left foot at the 2026 NFL Combine.

Earlier in the year, Banks turned heads at the Panini Senior Bowl with his performances in practice. He also recorded 1 tackle, 0.5 sacks and 0.5 tackles for loss in the game. He was injured most of the 2025 season after a breakout year in 2024.

*Jake Slaughter, C—Round 3, Pick 89: Chicago Bears

Arguably the top center in the draft. Slaughter was a consensus All-American in 2024 and also earned more All-American honors in 2025, when he was first-team All-SEC. He started 33 games for the Florida Gators. Some consider him the best center prospect in the draft.

*Austin Barber, OT—Round 4, Pick 109: Kansas City Chiefs

Barber was the Florida Gators’ starting left tackle the past two seasons and was All-SEC third team in 2025. He started 30 games as a Gator.

*Devin Moore, CB—Round 4, Pick 116: Tampa Bay Bucs

When healthy, he’s very good. Moore made 17 starts over the past two seasons and arguably was UF’s top corner in 2025, when he recorded 35 tackles (23 solo), 2 interceptions and four pass breakups across 646 snaps.

*George Gumbs Jr., Edge—Round 4, Pick 138: San Francisco 49’ers

Gumbs began his college career as a walk-on receiver at Northern Illinois, but transitioned into an edge rusher and had a solid 2025 season for UF. He finished the year with 31 tackles (14 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

*Tyreak Sapp, Edge—Round 6, Pick 187: Washington Commanders

Has flashed potential, but was disappointing in 2025 but led Gators with 7.0 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in 2024; had 34 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack last season.

*Trey Smack, PK—Round 7, Pick 219: Las Vegas Raiders

Some have called Smack the best kicker in the draft. He made 53 of 64 field goals (with a long of 56 yards and 10 makes of 50-plus) in his UF career. He was a Lou Groza Semifinalist twice (2023, ’25) and All-SEC Third Team pick in 2025.

*J. Michael Sturdivant, WR—Round 7, Pick 251: LA Rams

Sturdivant, who took part in the Panini Senior Bowl, had 27 catches for 406 yards and three touchdowns last season. That gave him 150 for 2,073 in his career, which also included stops at Cal and UCLA.