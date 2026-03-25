The most painful UF hoops losses? Here's the bottom 10

The most painful UF hoops losses? Here's the bottom 10by: Keith Niebuhr59 minutes agoNiebuhrOn3Read In AppMar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) reacts after losing to the Iowa Hawkeyes in a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn ImagesThe Florida Gators have appeared in the NCAA tournament 26 times and won it all on three occasions. That leaves 23 losses, many of which sting years later.