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The most painful UF hoops losses? Here's the bottom 10

On3 imageby: Keith Niebuhr59 minutes agoNiebuhrOn3
AC
Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) reacts after losing to the Iowa Hawkeyes in a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Florida Gators have appeared in the NCAA tournament 26 times and won it all on three occasions. That leaves 23 losses, many of which sting years later.

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