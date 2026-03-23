The Mourning After: Dissecting a Gators loss that will linger

The Mourning After: Dissecting a Gators loss that will lingerby: Keith Niebuhr14 minutes agoNiebuhrOn3Read In AppMar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Alvaro Folgueiras (7) makes a go-ahead three-point basket against the Florida Gators late in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn ImagesInside Benchmark International Arena on Sunday night, after 9th-seeded Iowa stunned top-seeded and defending national champion Florida, 73-72, the scene felt surreal.