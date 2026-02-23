The Recruiting Show: Five recruits trending to the Gators

Monday morning, Blake Alderman of Gators Online dropped his latest recruiting intel piece on Jon Sumrall’s Florida Gators. And the news was mostly positive. Afterward, he spoke with Keith Niebuhr to discuss several recruits he thinks currently are trending to UF for this week’s Gators Online Recruiting Show.

And it’s a stout list of players to say the least.

The group Alderman highlighted included a 5-star recruit, a “must-get” defensive target, a Miami Hurricanes legacy, two prospects from South Florida, two from the Orlando area and one who lives 886 miles from Gainesville.

Four-star EDGE Frederick Ards III of Orlando (Fla.) Jones is one of the players mentioned prominently in this feature. Ards is the No. 11 EDGE and No. 80 overall recruit nationally in the Rivals Industry Rankings. He’s a former high school teammate of standing Gators receiver Vernell Brown III. To land him, the Gators will have to fend off an SEC program with lots of money.

