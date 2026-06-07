These are the top quarterbacks the Florida Gators will face in 2026

These are the top quarterbacks the Florida Gators will face in 2026by: Keith Niebuhr29 minutes agoNiebuhrOn3Read In AppOle Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) signals a first down after his run against the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. Mandatory credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesFlorida is set to face a collection of talented signal-callers, including a few who could potentially find themselves in the Heisman Trophy conversation by season’s end.