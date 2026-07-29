Thomas Haugh is primed to boost pro stock, says CBS

The decision by Florida forward Thomas Haugh to bypass the NBA Draft in 2026 to play one more season for the Gators could pay dividends for him, CBS says.

Cameron Salerno‘s article titled “10 college prospects primed to boost pro stock after returning to school for next season” prominently featured the UF star. According to Salerno, the “2027 NBA Draft isn’t projected to be as strong as the historic 2026 class, but it could still have impact players throughout the first round.” That, along with Haugh refining his game during another season of college, could give him a boost in the draft next year.

Here is what he wrote about Haugh:

“Haugh was the best (and most unexpected) retention of the college basketball offseason. He would’ve very likely been a top 20 pick had he stayed in the draft. It’s almost unprecedented for a player of his caliber to return to college basketball and he should be the favorite to win national player of the year. Haugh is the ultimate Swiss Army knife who will be the best player on the projected preseason top-ranked team in the sport. Haugh has a very strong case to be a top 10 pick this summer if he takes another jump in his overall game as the top scoring option on a loaded Gators roster.”

Thomas Haugh is coming off his best season as a Gator

Haugh was a 3-star prospect and the No. 198 overall player in the 2023 class coming out of high school. Now he’s an All-American. But After averaging 17.1 points and 6.1 rebounds last season while leading the Gators to a 27-8 record, he was first-team All-SEC and a third-team AP All-American.

Back in June, ESPN.com’s Jeremy Woo projected Haugh as a lottery pick. In his “2027 NBA mock draft: Early projections for top 60 prospects” piece this week, Woo has Haugh going No. 7 overall next year to Minnesota.

Here’s what he wrote:

“Haugh had late-lottery interest this year but opted to return to Florida, where he will be handsomely compensated. He’ll be 24 years old by the time he gets drafted next year — leaving room for younger players to leapfrog him as the cycle goes on — but projects as a ready-made NBA rotation player.

Haugh’s size, versatility and nonstop motor give him a strong role-player profile that should again have broad appeal with NBA teams. Improving on his 32.6% 3-point clip will be important for him to keep a spot in the lottery, but he does multiple valuable things well.”