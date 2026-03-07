Thomas Haugh listed as probable for the Florida-Kentucky game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — For the second game in a row, Florida starting forward Thomas Haugh has been listed as probable on the initial injury report. But after sitting out against Mississippi State on Tuesday, Haugh is trending in the right direction for the Kentucky game Saturday.

UF coach Todd Golden provided an injury update Friday on Haugh, who’s the only Gators that’s been on an SEC availability report all season.

“Doing great. Great practice today,” Golden said. “He’ll still be probable for tomorrow, but barring anything unforeseen, I would expect him to play tomorrow.”

Haugh leads the Gators in scoring with 17.1 points per game and also averages 6.0 rebounds. He’s had a dozen 20-point performances during the 2025-26 season.

Haugh turned his right ankle on Feb. 25 at Texas but returned to the game. He scored 22 points against Arkansas last Saturday but missed the MSU game with a left foot injury.

“It was not the leg he had a little ankle deal last week (at Texas),” Golden said of Haugh’s absence Tuesday. “It was precautionary. We expect him to play on Saturday.”

The Gators had multiple bench players step up Tuesday, most notably freshman CJ Ingram. He logged season highs in minutes (13) and points (8), shooting 3-for-5 with three assists and two rebounds.

Ingram hit his first two shot attempts from 3-point range in the first half, sparking an 18-0 run for Florida. It was their second-longest run of the season (21-0 vs. Merrimack) and the longest in SEC play.

“I’m really proud of CJ Ingram, a guy that hasn’t gotten a lot of time this year,” Golden said. “A guy that hasn’t gotten a lot of time this year. We told him he had to be ready with Tommy not being able to play, and I think we put him in when we were down either 8 or 10 in the first half and he was +20, which was absolutely fantastic, and really proud of him getting ready the way he was.”

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!