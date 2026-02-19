Thomas Haugh named to Naismith Late-Season Team

Florida Gators junior forward Thomas Haugh has been named to the Naismith Trophy Men’s College Player of the Year Late-Season Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced on Thursday.

Haugh leads the Gators with 17.2 points per game, which ranks No. 10 in the SEC in scoring, and averages 6.1 rebounds. He has collected several accolades throughout this season, including SEC Player of the Week honors, the Sporting News’ midseason All-American team and the Wooden Award and Julius Erving Award midseason watch lists.

Haugh, who has 10 20-point performances as a junior, currently sits at 979 career points. He’s seeking to become the 59th member of Florida’s 1,000-point club.

The Gators are on a season-best six-game winning streak and have won 11 of their last 12 games. That stretch includes five straight road victories in the SEC.

“I love it. I love being a road warrior. I love playing road games,” Haugh said earlier this month. “Going in there and ruining somebody’s day by beating them in their own place, I think I love doing that and I think this whole team loves doing that too. It’s just been a blessing, though, to play these last couple of years at Florida. It’s been the best time of my life.”

No. 12 Florida, which sits atop the SEC standings with a two-game lead, returns to the court Saturday at Ole Miss at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.

2026 Naismith Trophy Late-Season Team

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Nate Ament, Tennessee

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Flory Bidunga, Kansas

Cameron Boozer, Duke

Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Brayden Burries, Arizona

Silas Demary Jr., UConn

A.J. Dybantsa, BYU

Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee

Keyshawn Hall, Auburn

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Graham Ike, Gonzaga

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Alex Karaban, UConn

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

Pryce Sandfort, Nebraska

Braden Smith, Purdue

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!