Thomas Haugh named to Naismith Late-Season Team
Florida Gators junior forward Thomas Haugh has been named to the Naismith Trophy Men’s College Player of the Year Late-Season Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced on Thursday.
Haugh leads the Gators with 17.2 points per game, which ranks No. 10 in the SEC in scoring, and averages 6.1 rebounds. He has collected several accolades throughout this season, including SEC Player of the Week honors, the Sporting News’ midseason All-American team and the Wooden Award and Julius Erving Award midseason watch lists.
Haugh, who has 10 20-point performances as a junior, currently sits at 979 career points. He’s seeking to become the 59th member of Florida’s 1,000-point club.
The Gators are on a season-best six-game winning streak and have won 11 of their last 12 games. That stretch includes five straight road victories in the SEC.
“I love it. I love being a road warrior. I love playing road games,” Haugh said earlier this month. “Going in there and ruining somebody’s day by beating them in their own place, I think I love doing that and I think this whole team loves doing that too. It’s just been a blessing, though, to play these last couple of years at Florida. It’s been the best time of my life.”
Top 10
- 1New
1975 court ruling
Potential Indiana, Bama impact?
- 2Hot
Tournament expansion?
NCAA prez takes stance
- 3
Georgia Football
Two new driving related arrests
- 4Trending
Darryn Peterson
Bill Self disappointed
- 5
Best in College Sports
Ranking top brands/influencers
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
No. 12 Florida, which sits atop the SEC standings with a two-game lead, returns to the court Saturday at Ole Miss at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.
2026 Naismith Trophy Late-Season Team
Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
Nate Ament, Tennessee
Christian Anderson, Texas Tech
Flory Bidunga, Kansas
Cameron Boozer, Duke
Jaden Bradley, Arizona
Brayden Burries, Arizona
Silas Demary Jr., UConn
A.J. Dybantsa, BYU
Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s
Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State
Kingston Flemings, Houston
Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee
Keyshawn Hall, Auburn
Thomas Haugh, Florida
Graham Ike, Gonzaga
Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State
Alex Karaban, UConn
Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
Ebuka Okorie, Stanford
Darryn Peterson, Kansas
Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama
Pryce Sandfort, Nebraska
Braden Smith, Purdue
Bennett Stirtz, Iowa
Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt
Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
JT Toppin, Texas Tech
Keaton Wagler, Illinois
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina
Not a member of Gators Online?
CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.
Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.
SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!