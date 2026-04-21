Thomas Haugh returning to Florida Gators for senior season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Despite his first-round projections, Thomas Haugh is running it back with the Florida Gators. UF’s starting small forward has decided to return to school for his senior season instead of turning pro.

He joins fellow junior forward Alex Condon, who announced he’s coming back to Florida on Wednesday. The Gators now await a decision from junior center Rueben Chinyelu, who has declared for the 2026 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

Haugh is pegged as a first-round pick in multiple mock drafts. He was a consensus All-American and earned first-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press.

Haugh averaged a team-high 17.1 points along with 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He had 13 20-point performances this season after just two as a sophomore.

“I think he’s gotten better and better over his career,” UF coach Todd Golden said of Haugh. “I think right now he’s just a matchup problem for a lot of people, and you gotta decide what you what you want to live with with a guy like Tommy, because he’s so good from all levels. He’s shooting the 3-ball really well, so I think it’d be a bad decision to let him do that.

“When you’re closing out hard on him, he’s got an incredibly quick first step and obviously really athletic and long and is able to get in the paint and get to the rim for those opportunities. So the great thing about Tommy is he’s really good about just taking what the defense gives him, he doesn’t force, and I think when those opportunities arise to get to the rim, he’s done a really good job taking advantage of that.”

Thomas Haugh 2026 accolades

Second-team All-America honors (The Sporting News)

Second-team All-America honors (NABC)

Third-team All-America honors (AP)

Third-team All-America honors (USBWA)

First team All-SEC honors (SEC)

First-team All-SEC honors (AP)

First-team All-SEC honors (USA Today)

First-team All-District (NABC Southeast)

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