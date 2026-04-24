Thomas Haugh Returns, NFL Draft Preview: Gators Online Show

Welcome to the Gators Online Show! For episode 181, we discuss Thomas Haugh returning, the 2026 NFL Draft and No. 12 Florida baseball’s series against No. 8 Texas A&M.

The show opens with our reaction to Haugh coming back for his senior season and what it means for the Gators. We also cover Rueben Chinyelu testing the NBA Draft process and Florida coach Todd Golden being linked to the Golden State Warriors job.

We then switch gears to the NFL Draft. We break down Caleb Banks going in the first round to Minnesota preview the other players who could hear their names called. We also discuss the UF baseball team, which is 5-8 in its last 13 games, hosting the Aggies.

Gators Online Show

LISTEN on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more than 30 other podcast platforms, or WATCH episode 181 via Gators Online’s YouTube channel below.

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Latest UF coverage

* Todd Golden passes on NBA, and Florida’s Big 3 may do the same

* Inside Denzel Aberdeen’s reunion with Florida and waiver process

* Thomas Haugh returning to Florida for his senior season

* For Thomas Haugh, the NBA can wait — he’s living the dream

* Jimmy Dykes says the Gators have won the retention race

* Social media reacts to Thomas Haugh returning to Florida

* Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu declares for 2026 NBA draft

* Gators backcourt has ‘elite’ potential with Denzel Aberdeen return

* Breakout football players, hoops rotation: Gators Online Live Chat

* Florida Gators NFL Draft preview

* Mock draft projections for Florida Gators in the 2026 NFL Draft

* Florida DL Caleb Banks selected in first round of 2026 NFL Draft

* Social media reactions to Caleb Banks being a first-round pick

* Through Florida’s big change, Jadan Baugh plants flag at UF

* Florida Gators staff raves about Ty Jackson’s growth this spring

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Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.