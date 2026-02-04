Thomas Haugh’s rise hits another level with national honor

Florida junior forward Thomas Haugh continues to collect national recognition, earning a spot on the Julius Erving Award Midseason Top 10 list, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday. The honor is given annually to the nation’s top small forward.

Haugh has emerged as Florida’s most consistent offensive threat during the 2025–26 season, leading the team with 17.6 points per game. He has recorded nine games with at least 20 points and added four double-doubles, playing a key role in Florida’s success against quality competition.

The Gators own four wins over ranked opponents, highlighted by a victory over No. 18 Georgia in which Haugh posted a stat line of at least 20 points, 12 rebounds, and three or more assists, steals and block. That has been achieved by only five players this century against a top-25 opponent.

The New Oxford, Pa., native has been in the headlines numerous times this season. He made the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25, earned Sporting News midseason third-team All-America honors, and collected SEC Player of the Week recognition on Nov. 17 following wins over Florida State and Miami.

Haugh becomes the first Florida player to appear on an Erving Award list since 2020. He opened the season on the Karl Malone Award Watch List for the nation’s top power forward before shifting to the Erving Award midseason list.

Fan voting for the next two rounds begins Friday, Feb. 6, at hoophallawards.com. Fan votes will count as one committee vote toward selecting the finalists.

Florida returns to action Saturday night at Texas A&M, with tipoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST.

2026 Julius Erving Award Midseason Top 10

Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Andrej Stojaković, Illinois

Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State

Ryan Conwell, Louisville

Coen Carr, Michigan State

Nate Ament, Tennessee

Dailyn Swain, Texas

Chad Baker-Mazara, USC