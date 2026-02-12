Three Gators among ESPN's NBA Draft Top 100 prospects

In the recently released 2026 NBA draft big board rankings from ESPN, three Florida Gators are in the Top 100 and most of you can probably correctly guess which players made it. It’s the three members of UF’s heralded front court — small-forward Thomas Haugh, power-forward Alex Condon and center Rueben Chinyelu.

Wrote Jeremy Woo: “The shape of this class has come into focus over the past six weeks, with quite a bit of star power lining the top of the group.”

Kansas guard Darryn Peterson is No. 1 on the board, followed by BYU small forward AJ Dybantsa.

Three Florida Gators are in the top 100

Haugh is the first Gators player listed. Woo has him at No. 11. That is a jump of two spots from Woo’s previous big board. He said this about Haugh, who averages 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds a game:

“Amid a breakout season leading Florida, Haugh stands out as a safe, reliable option who will appeal to teams looking for immediate rotation help. He has been the bellwether for the defending champs, who have figured things out after a slow start and depend heavily on Haugh on both ends of the floor.

Haugh’s positional size, mobility, toughness and nonstop motor make him a versatile option who wins extra possessions and doesn’t need his number called on offense to produce. He likely won’t create much offense for himself, but this type of profile slots in well alongside star talent, and Haugh has begun to make 3s with consistency. Scouts view him as a viable choice in this part of the draft, despite his age.”

Condon checks in at No. 38. He’s averaging 13.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Chinyelu, the nation’s No. 2 rebounder, is No. 71 on the big board. He averages 11.8 points and 11.8 rebounds a game. After posting 20 rebounds Wednesday night in an 86-66 win at Georgia, Chinyelu has 284 boards in 24 games, or 11.83 a game. That puts him just slightly behind Kent State forward Delrecco Gillespie. Gillespie has 296 rebounds in 25 games, or 11.84.

The 2026 NBA Draft is in June.