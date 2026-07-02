Tim Tebow the best college player to ever wear No. 15: ESPN

Tim Tebow isn’t just a Florida Gators icon, he’s an all-time college football legend. And according to ESPN, the former UF quarterback is the top college player ever to wear No. 15.

ESPN on Thursday named the best college football players of all time by jersey number. It no doubt was a difficult task, given the amount of star power in the game through the years. NFL stats were not factored into the equation.

While several Gators were mentioned, only one got the nod — Tebow, who beat out Drew Brees (Purdue), Tommie Frazier (Nebraska) and Fernando Mendoza (Cal and Indiana). Here’s what ESPN’s David Hale wrote about him:

15. Tim Tebow, QB, Florida | 2006-2009

Trophy case: Heisman Trophy, two-time Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award, Manning Award, three-time All-American, two-time SEC Male Athlete of the Year, two-time national champion, BCS championship game MVP, College Football Hall of Fame

Number to know: 145. Tebow’s career touchdown tally, the most by any player in SEC history.

There’s a case to be made for Tebow as the single greatest college football player ever. There are the numbers: 145 career touchdowns, more than 13,000 career yards, an SEC-record 57 rushing touchdowns. There are the awards: He was a Heisman finalist three times and was the first sophomore ever to win it in 2007. There are the wins: Tebow was a critical part of Florida’s 2006 title as Chris Leak’s backup, then he won one of his own in 2008. But what truly sets Tebow apart is the mythology. From his “promise” speech after the 2008 loss to Ole Miss, which is now immortalized on a statue, to the legendary jump pass against LSU to the raw determination with which he led — he might not be the best to ever strap on a helmet, but there’s definitely no one else like him.

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Here are the other former Florida players who received consideration at their respective jersey numbers:

—No. 11, QB Steve Spurrier (1964-66): Spurrier won the Heisman Trophy in 1966 and placed ninth the season prior. He was an AP second-team All-American in 1965 and a consensus first-team All-American in 1966. He finished a 31-game Gators career with 4,848 passing yards and 37 touchdowns to set numerous school and SEC records in passing and offense. WHO GOT THE NOD AT NO. 11: LaVar Arrington, LB, Penn State (1997-1999)

—No. 22, RB Emmitt Smith (1987-89): Smith, who twice finished in the top 10 of voting for the Heisman Trophy, left Florida as the Gators’ all-time leading rusher (he was later passed by his former backup, Errict Rhett). He ran for 3,928 in just three seasons, to go along with 36 rushing touchdowns. When Smith left for the NFL following the 1989 season, he owned 58 school records. WHO GOT THE NOD AT NO. 22: Doug Flutie, QB, Boston College (1997-1999)

—No. 57, DE Kevin Carter (1991-94): Carter was first-team All-SEC and a first-team consensus All-American in 1994 when he helped Florida win the SEC title for a second straight season. That year he was a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award (best lineman in football) and a finalist for the Football News Defensive Player of the Year honor. He recorded 11.5 sacks in 1994 and 21.5 for his Gators career. WHO GOT THE NOD AT NO. 57: Steve Kiner, LB, Tennessee (1967-69)

—No. 74, DE Jack Youngblood (1968-70): Youngblood was an AP second-team All-American in 1970 when he recorded 10 sacks. He finished with 29 total at UF, which included 14 as a junior. Youngblood was a finalist for the Outland Trophy in 1970 and was named SEC lineman of the Year. Among his many memorable moments was when he forced a fumble and recovered it to spark a win over Georgia that season. WHO GOT THE NOD AT NO. 74: John Hicks, OT, Ohio State (1970, 1972-1973).

For Florida, the greatest snub probably is former QB Danny Wuerffel, who not only wasn’t the pick at No. 7 he wasn’t even listed in the section of three other top contenders. Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick was the choice, while QB John Elway (Stanford), QB Byron Leftwich (Marshall) and defensive back Patrick Peterson (LSU) were the top contenders, per ESPN. Wuerffel won the Heisman Trophy in 1996, finished third in 1995, led the Gators to the 1996 national championship and won three SEC Championship Games as a starter.