‘Great job start to finish’: Todd Golden details Florida's win at UGA

No. 14 Florida won its fourth straight game Wednesday with an 86-66 beatdown at Georgia. The Gators’ margin of victory is 109 combined points during their winning streak.

UF led by double digits for most of the game. After the Bulldogs cut the second-half deficit to 10 at the 4:09 mark, Florida responded with a 9-0 run in the next two minutes.

Xaivian Lee (18 points) and Boogie Fland (15) combined for 33 points on 4-for-10 shooting from 3, while Rueben Chinyelu grabbed 20 of the team’s 42 rebounds.

Here’s everything Todd Golden said after the game in his radio interview with Voice of the Gators Sean Kelley.

Todd Golden Q&A

Opening statement:

TODD GOLDEN: “I thought our guys did a really good job from start to finish. We knew it was gonna be a tough game. We knew Georgia was gonna be hyped up, ready to play, and I thought we did a really good job from start to finish setting the tone. Thought we defended and got out in transition really well early in the game. There were some moments where they made some shots and were putting a little heat on us, but I don’t think it ever got within nine in the second half. And our guys did a great job start to finish.”

On Florida’s defensive play:

TODD GOLDEN: “You know what? We’re active, we’re physical. We do a really good job of funneling things inside the paint. And then credit to Rue, Condo, Micah and Tommy for their physicality around the rim, and we have been making it really hard on teams to finish. I think they started 5-for-23 tonight. We did a really good job for the first 15, 16 minutes of making it really hard for people to score.”

On the backcourt production:

TODD GOLDEN: “Credit to X. I thought he was fantastic all night. Eighteen (points) and seven (assists) without a turnover. Just a beautiful floor game. And Boog stepped up and got us going. I thought early he was really good in transition and then had some really tough finishes late, that big 3 at the shot clock. I thought he played a good floor game. No assists, which was a little surprising. But credit Georgia, I thought they did a good job with us inside the paint.”

On UGA packing the paint:

TODD GOLDEN: “Yeah, I thought they were gonna pack it in and try to force us to make some perimeter shots, but I thought we got off to a good start. We made six out of our first 14 or whatever it was and made them probably second guess whether that was gonna be the right path. And once they started pressing up on us a little bit, we took advantage. And I thought we did a really good job attacking the zone in the second half.”

On pulling away in the second half:

TODD GOLDEN: “I thought our bench, you know, credit our bench. Urbie, Micah, Zay Brown came in. The reality is a couple of those starters I didn’t think were ready to play to start the second half. They didn’t come out with the energy that I expected. We went to the bench, and we turned to a nine-point lead into 15 very quickly off two back-to-back threes. And never looked back after that. But again, our bench, as we’ve talked about a lot lately, really stepped up for us tonight.”

On the Kentucky game Saturday:

TODD GOLDEN: “Can’t wait, man. I’m just excited to get back home. We’ve done a good job taking care of business on the road, and it’s gonna be an incredible environment on Saturday. I think it’s gonna be what you would expect. They’re off. They’re gonna be sitting on us, but it’s all good. We’ll get back tonight and get our minds right tomorrow and prep on Friday and get after it on Saturday.”