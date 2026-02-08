Todd Golden details Florida's 86-67 win over Texas A&M

After winning the SEC Tournament title last year, Florida is now in position to win the league this season. The Gators are first in the conference standings after their 86-67 win at Texas A&M on Saturday night.

The Aggies started 1-for-26 from the floor, including 23 straight missed shots in the first half, and were outscored 22-5 to open the second period as UF built a 28-point lead with a 10-0 run (kill shot No. 2).

Here’s everything Todd Golden said after the game in his radio interview with Voice of the Gators Sean Kelley.

Todd Golden Q&A

On his takeaways from the road win:

TODD GOLDEN: “I’m just really proud of our group, man. You know, we had all week to prepare for this game. A lot on the line, clearly. The two top teams in the league, playing for first place, going into the back half of conference play. And I thought our guys did a great job for 40 minutes being mentally and physically tough.”

On A&M’s 5% start from the floor:

TODD GOLDEN: “I thought we did a great job defensively. I thought our game plan was fantastic. I thought we did a really good job sticking to shooters, knowing the personnel, keeping the drivers in front, staying down on their fakes. Obviously, there has to be a little luck in a 1-for-24 start, but big picture wise, they were taking the shots we wanted them to take.”

On if UF should’ve been up by more in the first half:

TODD GOLDEN: “Kind of, maybe, but, obviously, they’re a really good club, too. And it takes a little bit to get comfortable playing this team, especially in their building. So, I don’t think the lead ever got under 10 once we got it above that. And we did a much better job in the second half taking advantage of our opportunities to score.”

On the Gators’ halftime adjustments:

TODD GOLDEN: “Honestly, I thought we withstood their pressure early. And the reality is, it’s just really hard to play that way for 40 minutes, and I thought the pressure dissipated a little bit in the second half and we were much more aggressive taking advantage of it. And I thought we were better in the transition game. We had three-on-twos, four-on-threes that turned into a lot of dunks in the second half.”

On Florida’s bench outscoring A&M:

“They were great. They were great. You need your bench in an opportunity like this. We’ve obviously got comfortable playing our eight right now. Other guys are playing great in practice, but we’re rolling, so we’re not gonna make any adjustments to that. But having Urbie, Zay and Micah playing with that level of confidence coming off the bench, allowing us to give Condo a little more rest in a night where he’s coming off a little sickness and some other foul trouble we were able to get through. Those guys deserve a lot of credit.”

On UF winning games in different ways:

TODD GOLDEN: “I think the sign of a great team is being able to win different ways. We want to obviously score a lot of points and play fast. In other games, you gotta play and handle straight pressure. And when you can defend to win a game, and when you can score to win a game or rebound to win a game, that means you’re pretty good.”

On being atop the SEC for the first time since 2014:

TODD GOLDEN: “Obviously, we’re really pleased where we are right now, but as we discussed before the game, we got eight more league games left and a lot can happen. There’s a lot of teams with three and four losses, and it’s all about us taking care of our business. We gotta take one game at a time, as cliche as that sounds. And the great thing about being in this position is we don’t have to worry about anybody else. Just see what’s in front of us, one game at a time. And we’ll be ready to go against Georgia on Wednesday.”







