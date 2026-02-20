Todd Golden on Coach of the Year snubs: ‘It doesn't really mean s**t’by: Zach Abolverdi24 minutes agoZachAbolverdiRead In AppFlorida head coach Todd Golden, left, looks over Alabama before the first half of an NCAA Mens basketball game at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Sunday, February 1, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]Despite having the SEC's best team, Florida's Todd Golden is not getting recognized for coaching awards this year. And he couldn't care less.