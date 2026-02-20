Skip to main content
Florida
Todd Golden on Coach of the Year snubs: ‘It doesn't really mean s**t’

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi24 minutes agoZachAbolverdi
Todd-Golden-Florida-Gators
Florida head coach Todd Golden, left, looks over Alabama before the first half of an NCAA Mens basketball game at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Sunday, February 1, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

Despite having the SEC's best team, Florida's Todd Golden is not getting recognized for coaching awards this year. And he couldn't care less.

